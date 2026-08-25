Sources: Current Vikings Regime Questions Former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s Decision to Draft Caleb Banks

Much has been written about the quarterback battle within the Minnesota Vikings, a competition that amounted to little after Kyler Murray was quickly handed the starting job. Yet some new members of the Vikings front office have spoken privately about the other side of the ball, questioning decisions made by the previous regime in April’s draft.

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After firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January, assistant G.M. Demitrius Washington and senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson were among the bigger names the franchise cut loose in June, more than a month after April’s draft. Some of the newer decision-makers now running the organization are questioning that group’s choice of defensive lineman Caleb Banks in the first round.

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Imago Syndication: Ocala StarBanner Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks 88 hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun , EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xMattxPendleton/GainesvillexSunx USATSI_21596620

Banks was well-thought-of entering his senior season at Florida in 2025, though he was never graded as a first-round prospect. He was limited to just three games last season after suffering a foot injury, an ailment that would rear its ugly head again just before his combine workout. In between, Banks participated in Senior Bowl practices and had a few moments on the field, yet he never dominated on a consistent basis. He underwent surgery on March 9 and has fully recovered.

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When the Vikings selected Banks with the 18th pick of Round 1, it was a surprise to just about everyone in the scouting community. Most of the league thought that, if Banks was going to be a first-round pick, it would be in the final selections, not the middle of the frame. He was never a consistently dominant defender in college, and his conditioning was a concern to some teams- all red flags that made him a marginal round one prospect. By his own admission, Banks did not come to Vikings camp in shape. He was graded as a second-round prospect on the final EssentiallySports Big Board just before the draft.

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Sources tell me some in the front office believe the prior regime should’ve gone in a different direction with the 18th pick and feel Banks will not offer them the immediate impact needed. They have not been impressed with the lineman, as he’s been inconsistent on the field.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Iowa at Iowa State Sep 6, 2025 Ames, Iowa, USA Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange 95 reacts late in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. Ames Jack Trice Stadium Iowa USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xReesexStricklandx 20250906_jcd_ax4_0063

To make matters worse, the Vikings’ pick in the third round, defensive lineman Dom Orange, has been tearing it up since the start of camp and is expected to move into the starting lineup sooner rather than later. Those on hand tell me that Orange, rather than Banks, looks like the first-round player. Orange fell into the closing stages of the third round, as he was branded as someone who did not play hard on every snap in 2025 and failed to live up to expectations. Iowa State people say that’s not true. Rather, the scheme had Orange on the field too much, and he wore down from playing too many snaps.

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Truth be told, Banks and Orange play two different positions on the defensive line. And no one in Minnesota is writing Banks’ obituary as of now. The new regime believes the first-round pick should’ve been used on a higher-rated player who would contribute earlier in his NFL career.

So why was Banks the choice?

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Go back to a story I reported from the Senior Bowl at EssentiallySports this past January. When all the world was predicting the Vikings would take a defensive back in the first round, I wrote that sources were telling me defensive coordinator Brian Flores wanted pass-rush help in the opening frame, and that’s what they hope Banks will do. Flores carries a lot of weight in the Vikings organization.

Sources also tell me the Vikings could not be happier with undrafted free agent Jacob Thomas. The safety from James Madison was not on many boards prior to the draft, but he is expected to make the team’s active roster and contribute this season.