Sources: Lions LB Eyes Reunion With Aaron Glenn, Seahawks Push Hard to Keep Klint Kubiak, Dolphins’ New OC Gains Say on Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

The weather in Frisco, Texas, is getting colder and colder, as wind chills are expected to bring the mercury to -10 degrees. Yet the chatter and buzz just keep heating up during the first major pre-draft All-Star game of the year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Here’s the latest news and rumors from the Shrine Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linebacker looking to reunite with Aaron Glenn

When Aaron Glenn was announced as head coach of the New York Jets last year, there were rumors of an exodus by Detroit Lions players who wanted to join their old defensive coordinator.

Rumors were that the Jets would sign linebacker Derrick Barnes in free agency, but the Lions gave him a contract right before he was about to hit the market. A rumored trade of another linebacker, Alex Anzalone, never occurred.

Talk of Lions players following Aaron Glenn to New York isn’t new, but word in Frisco says the odds are high that Anzalone, the nine-year veteran who will become a free agent in March, will be playing for the Jets in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 20: Detroit Lions middle linebacker Alex Anzalone 34 walks off of the field at the conclusion of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions on October 20, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 20 Buccaneers at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251020170

Anzalone is not expected to return to Detroit, and he’s close with “AG” and wants to reunite with his former defensive coordinator. A reunion is more likely, given the Jets’ need at linebacker, as Anzalone brings the talent, leadership, and intensity the team needs at the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Is Anzalone concerned Glenn may be on thin ice in New York?

I’m told the answer is no, as the 31-year-old is closing out his career and really isn’t looking long-term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Kubiak stay in Seattle?

Could Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak pull a Ben Johnson and rebuff head coaching offers to stay with his current team? It’s not out of the question, sources here in Frisco say.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Dec 18, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 hugs offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20251218_lbm_ab9_147

The common narrative is that the Buffalo Bills will hire Kubiak as their next head coach; he’s the leading candidate on betting sites such as DraftKings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the Bills continue to interview candidates for their head coaching job, including some surprising names like Philip Rivers and even the recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. So what’s the story with Kubiak?

I’m told that Kubiak wants to go to a franchise that already has a quarterback in place, which the Bills most certainly do. Yet several people in the know tell me they do not think Kubiak will be the next head coach in Buffalo, with some saying it’s definitely not happening.

Kubiak is also a leading candidate for the Las Vegas job, and the Raiders are expected to select their quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, with the first pick in this April’s draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, multiple sources tell me that the Seahawks are putting on a full-court press to keep Kubiak on staff.

It’s an interesting dynamic that could take a while to play out, depending on whether or not the Seahawks’ season continues past today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praise for Slowik

People at the Shrine Bowl are praising the Miami Dolphins’ elevation of Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator from his former position of passing game coordinator. He is expected to have a say in whether the team retains Tua Tagovailoa.

Just a few years ago, Slowik was getting consideration for head coaching jobs after a successful stint as offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Giants vs Texans AUG 17 August 17, 2024: Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik during a preseason game between the New York Giants and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240817_zma_c04_247.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree283037

As the team’s offensive coordinator in 2023, Slowik fostered the development of then-rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Under his guidance, the Texans went 10-7 during the regular season and won both the AFC South and their first-round playoff contest against the Cleveland Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

His success with Stroud made him a hot commodity in the 2024 hiring cycle, drawing head coaching interest from the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks.

Yet, a year later, his stock cooled after a difficult 2024 campaign, which led to his dismissal and subsequent move to Miami. Many people believe Slowik was a scapegoat for Stroud’s poor play.