Sources: Jets Hope to Sign Breece Hall to Long-Term Extension; Kenneth Walker III Valued at $11M Annually; Cade Mays on Texans’ Radar

Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall 20 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024.

Essentials Inside The Story GM Darren Mougey is taking a proactive approach to retain Breece Hall

The Jets plan to use either the franchise or transition tag to maintain flexibility

Following his Super Bowl LX MVP performance, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III is entering a massive contract year

The NFL Combine is deep into Day 2 of media interviews, as the defensive linemen and linebackers took the podiums this morning. Yet the talk of pending free agents has been going on since Sunday, and some teams have made their intentions known publicly, while others have held it close to the vest. Here are examples of both.

The Jets’ strategy on Breece Hall is brilliant

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 07: Breece Hall 20 of the New York Jets during the game against the Miami Dolphins on December 7, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets General Manager Darren Mougey announced during the first day of combine media interviews that all options are on the table with Breece Hall, who is at the end of his rookie contract. This includes using either the franchise or transition tag on the star running back. From a strategy point of view, this is a terrific move by the organization and will give them complete flexibility on keeping or trading Hall.

The Jets don’t want to make the same mistake the New York Giants made with Saquon Barkley two years ago. During the 2024 NFL Combine, conversations centered on what the organization would do with its star running back, who was soon to be a free agent. Sign him? Tag him? Let him walk? They chose the last of the three, and it came around to bite them, as Barkley signed a contract with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl that season.

While some say the Jets are tagging Hall in the effort to trade him, sources close to the situation told me, “He ain’t going nowhere,” meaning the team will do their utmost to sign the running back to a long-term extension and keep him. The Jets locked up star receiver Garrett Wilson last season, and having Hall on the roster moving forward is a bonus.

The belief in league circles is that Hall will be the top running back in free agency, if he even gets there, along with Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks. Both ball carriers are valued for contracts around $11 million annually.

As I reported Sunday, the Jets and Seahawks must spend an additional $50 million on salaries this season to meet the three-year minimum, as laid out in the CBA. For Hall, this means the Jets could frontload his contract with a lot of guaranteed first-year money if the two sides can come to an agreement.

Texans will address the O-line this offseason

Imago Bildnummer: 01660901 Datum: 08.08.2005 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

Running Back Tony Hollins (Mitte) startet mit der Pille durch und wird dabei von Tackle Victor Riley, Center Todd Washington und Running Back Jonathan Wells (alle Houston Texans) abgeschirmt – PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY (Icon9521080); Training, Vdig, quer, Lauf, Laufspiel, Ei, Antritt NFL Trainingscamp 2005, Saisonvorbereitung, Vorbereitung, Minicamp, Mini Camp, Trainingslager, Houston Dynamik, American Football Herren Mannschaft USA Gruppenbild Randmotiv Personen

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has told people in meetings that the team will address the deteriorating situation on the offensive line in the draft, as well as free agency.

The offensive line needs both bodies and talent to fill in missing gaps. Starters Trent Brown and Ed Ingram are slated for free agency, while Tytus Howard and Jake Andrews each have a year left on their contracts. Sources tell me to look for the Texans to take the best available offensive lineman regardless of position in the early rounds.

What’s the strategy in free agency?

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 19: Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller 77 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on October 19, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.

Caserio believes in looking for deals in free agency rather than jumping on a big-ticket item. This likely means Wyatt Teller, who has announced he will test the free-agent waters after spending the past seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, is out. Though Teller struggled late last season, he’s expected to sign a contract that will fetch him at least $10 million annually.

During the Shrine Bowl, I mentioned Carolina Panthers lineman Cade Mays as a potential target for the Texans, and he fits the dynamic Caserio is looking for. Mays started at both center and guard for the Panthers, and his free-agent value is expected to be between $5 and $7 million annually.