Sources: Jets Target Cheaper QB Trade; Raiders & Titans Lead Race for Alec Pierce as George Pickens Eyes $27M Deal

The New York Jets are officially bargain hunting at quarterback, according to league sources. The Jets are learning from last year’s high-priced quarterback gamble, and sources indicate their new trade target list looks very different, while two AFC rivals are preparing to break the bank for a top wideout.

Mendoza is a special prospect

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Michigan State at Indiana Oct 18, 2025 Bloomington, Indiana, USA Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Bloomington Memorial Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxGoddinx 20251018_mmd_ga3_235

The narrative since the 2025 season began is that quarterback Fernando Mendoza is a solid prospect but nothing special. He’s been accused of being a product of the system since he never had to carry the Indiana offense on his shoulders.

Yet in recent conversations, I’ve found many teams feel differently about the consensus first pick of the draft. Many have told me outright that Mendoza is a special quarterback they would love to have on their roster. As one source told me, “There’s nothing he can’t do,” pointing to his combination of size, arm talent, and football acumen.

Though no one said the Indiana offense held Mendoza back, most were quick to point out that the quarterback did what was asked of him this past season and came through when the Hoosiers needed him most. Almost all believe he has the physical skills and football ability to be a franchise quarterback.

Teams I’ve spoken with also love the personality they’ve seen in the national spotlight, as well as the character background checks. While some have claimed Mendoza is “goofy,” next-level decision makers believe he’s a great leader on and off the field who will be the guy on Sundays.

Which direction do the Jets go at QB?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Sep 7, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields 7 warm ups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250907_kdn_cb6_003

After last year’s failure at quarterback, the Jets are once again in the market for a starting signal caller to compete with or replace Justin Fields. Much of the narrative outside the league has centered around the team potentially making a trade for Kyler Murray. Yet people in the league tell me if general manager Darren Mougey gets his way, the Jets will look to bring in a less-expensive signal caller, and two names keep entering the conversation: Tanner McKee and Davis Mills.

Both are Stanford graduates who backed up big-name quarterbacks, and each player is in the final year of their contracts, which means the Jets would have to swing a trade to bring either into the franchise.

McKee has limited playing experience with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, starting two games and playing in six since his rookie season. He’s a physically gifted passer with tremendous upside.

Mills, a third-round pick in 2021, has started 29 games in his career, 26 of which came during his first two seasons with the Houston Texans. The five-year veteran impressed a lot of people filling in for an injured CJ Stroud last season, winning the three games he started, and people tell me Mougey has mentioned Mills on several occasions.

Pierce at $27 million annually

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207523916

As I reported during Senior Bowl week, receiver Alec Pierce is poised to be a top free agent if he and the Colts don’t agree to a new deal before the market opens. Even back then, sources told me they expected Pierce would hit the open market, and that seems to be the case.

League insiders who forecast the free-agent market tell me that Pierce and George Pickens, the top two free-agent receivers, are expected to sign contracts that average at least $27 million annually. You may remember that, in the Senior Bowl article I referenced, I mentioned the Cowboys would put the franchise tag on Pickens if they can’t sign him to a long-term deal before the opening of free agency. Other outlets have since confirmed that story.

I’m told that two receiver-needy teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, will be major suitors for Pierce.

If the Titans can’t sign Pierce, their next target is Wan’Dale Robinson. Tennessee had interest in Robinson even before hiring Brian Daboll as its offensive coordinator. Daboll drafted Robinson out of Kentucky in 2022 when he was the head coach of the New York Giants. Tennessee’s interest in Robinson has risen even further since the hiring of Daboll.

The New York Giants are expected to make a pitch to keep their 2022 second-round choice, as he is reminiscent of Zay Flowers, a receiver with whom new head coach John Harbaugh had success in Baltimore.

Robinson is expected to fetch a contract that will earn him about $15 million annually.