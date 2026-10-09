Sources: Jets’ Will McDonald and Bills’ Josh Palmer Expected to Draw Interest as Trade Deadline Nears

The NFL trade deadline is little more than a month away and is set for Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the name everyone has pegged to be moved by that date. The fourth selection of the 2024 draft has not lived up to expectations and has just five receptions this season.

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Edge rusher Khalil Mack is another player expected to be dealt by the Los Angeles Chargers, who currently haven’t won a single game. But who are some under-the-radar players people in the league think could be moved, or at the very least will draw interest?

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Will McDonald/Edge/NY Jets

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV 9 goes to the locker room for half time during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250929167

It was a surprise when the New York Jets used the 15th pick of the 2023 draft on McDonald, yet the early signs were promising. After a rookie campaign that included three sacks and four TFLs, McDonald responded with 11 sacks and 10 TFLs the following year and seemed well on his way.

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Enter Aaron Glenn in 2025, and people wondered if the team was using McDonald properly, as he lost playing time to Micheal Clemons, among others, but he still finished the season with eight sacks and 10 TFLs. The situation has only gotten worse this season after the Jets signed Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai during free agency.

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McDonald saw no more than 25 defensive snaps in each of the team’s first three games, though that number ballooned to 66 snaps during the loss to the Bears, as Enagbare was a late scratch.

Multiple teams have inquired about McDonald’s availability since last year’s trade deadline, yet the Jets not only rebuffed offers; they picked up his fifth-year option this past April. That may make McDonald more attractive on the trade market, as any team that wants the pass rusher will be getting more than a half-year rental, as he’s under contract for approximately $13.75 million in 2027.

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People in the league I’ve spoken with believe it would be best for both him and the team to move McDonald by the trade deadline, especially if the Jets don’t turn it around and continue their losing ways.

Josh Palmer/WR/Buffalo Bills

Imago November 30, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 30, 2025: Joshua Palmer 5 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251130_zsa_a234_040 Copyright: xAMGx

With Keon Coleman, the 33rd overall pick in 2024, finally putting things together, Palmer is expendable at this point. Coleman, who was labeled a draft bust in the media (which included yours truly) and berated by the team’s owner during a press conference, has responded well in a supporting role and is off to a hot start, with career numbers expected this season.

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Palmer signed a three-year, $30 million contract in 2025 (with a potential team out after this season) and has been held to three catches this year. The six-year veteran may be an expensive luxury for the Buffalo Bills at this point and could be moved to a team looking to add receiver depth down the stretch.

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Tyson Bagent/QB/Chicago Bears

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 28: Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent 17 warms up before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Bears at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251128061

Put this one in the category of, “There will be interest, though he’s unlikely to be traded.” During this year’s combine, I reported that the Chicago Bears liked their quarterback room and wanted to keep Bagent and Case Keenum on the depth chart, and that’s exactly what they did. Keenum was signed to a two-year deal while they kept Bagent with a two-year extension.

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Bagent played well against the New York Jets last week and will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. There will be interest on the outside, as Bagent is young and locked up for 2027. Yet unless another team blows the Bears away with a great deal, I doubt they move the quarterback, who I’m told is happy with his present situation in Chicago and enjoys learning under head coach Ben Johnson.