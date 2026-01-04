Sources: John Harbaugh-Lamar Jackson Rift Growing as Ravens HC Could Exit in 2026; Plus Mike Tomlin Update

For two of the AFC’s most respected head coaches, Sunday’s winner-take-all divisional clash is about far more than a playoff berth; it’s a potential breaking point that could reshape the coaching landscape in Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The victor will claim the AFC North title and move on to the postseason. The loser goes home with no meaningful games for the next nine months. At the same time, Sunday evening’s game is rumored to have an impact on the future of the two head coaches. Here’s what I’m hearing.

John Harbaugh

While reports of a rift between John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson remain unconfirmed, my sources indicate there is truth to the discontent within the organization for a variety of reasons, but few believe the rift is big enough to force a move for Harbaugh or Jackson at this point. If the Ravens lose to the Steelers on Sunday, sources tell me they expect the story to bubble up again.

Harbaugh, who signed a three-year extension with Baltimore last March, is under contract through the 2028 season. A defensive specialist, Harbaugh came to the Ravens from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 and has been head coach of the organization for the past 18 seasons. He has a regular-season record of 180-112, has led the team to playoff appearances in 11 different seasons, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, and holds a league record with eight playoff road wins.

Recent postseason appearances have not been kind to the head coach or the Ravens. The team was booted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the playoffs last season. The prior year, Baltimore lost the AFC title game on its home turf to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 17-10. It was a game that most expected the Ravens to win. Heading into the contest against Pittsburgh on Sunday evening, the record stands at 8-8 for a team that’s struggled with injuries, most significantly to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s missed four games this season.

Many think Harbaugh’s time in Baltimore has run its course and that it’s time for both coach and franchise to move on. People I’ve spoken with see two scenarios.

With no dominant team in the AFC, there’s a real belief the Ravens have the talent and ability to run the table and get to the Super Bowl if they beat Pittsburgh, assuming Jackson stays healthy. Much of it will have to be done on the road, where Harbaugh shines.

If they lose? No one I’ve spoken with believes the Ravens would fire Harbaugh. Many speculate that the two camps could mutually agree to separate. If this happens, some envision a scenario where Harbaugh is traded to another team if he wants to coach in 2026.

Where could Harbaugh end up?

The airwaves are hot in New York, hoping the Giants end up with the coach, but people tell me to keep an eye on the Tennessee Titans, who also need a new head coach in 2026. Harbaugh has previously worked with many people who are presently in the Tennessee organization. He would bring the culture change the franchise desperately needs, and the team has a talented young quarterback in Cam Ward.

What would the compensation be for trading Harbaugh? Sources say a Day 2 selection.

Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin is another head coach whose future is a matter of public speculation.

Coming to Pittsburgh from the Minnesota Vikings, he began his head coaching tenure one year before Harbaugh and has been the Steelers’ head coach since 2007. His regular-season record stands at 192-114-2, his record in the postseason is 8-11, and Tomlin holds the NFL record for most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career at 19. He led the Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XLIII.

Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension with the Steelers in 2024 and is slated to coach through the 2027 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Before the season, people in the building told me they expected 2025 to be the final year for both Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers, speculation now fueled by Rodgers himself recently stating he’ll ponder retirement after the season

Unlike the Ravens, no one told me they believed the Steelers could make a run through the playoffs to Super Bowl LX. Several told me they believe Tomlin could choose to take the season off in 2026 if the Steelers are knocked out of the playoffs by the Ravens on Sunday, then potentially return to coaching in 2027 if he receives the right offer. There was no speculation as to who Tomlin would coach in 2027 if, in fact, he sits on the sidelines next season, though I am told he would be looking for an ownership stake to return.

If Tomlin chooses retirement, look for him to sign a contract with FOX as a game analyst in 2026.