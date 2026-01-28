Sources: Klint Kubiak Likely to Return to Seahawks Than Take Cardinals HC Role, Bills’ Joe Brady Decision Draws Quasi-Laughter at Senior Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story Kubiak’s future likely comes down to Vegas or staying put.

Buffalo’s Brady promotion is drawing skepticism.

Ball could still be a late-round value pick despite the down year.

After one full day of Senior Bowl practice, the big news off the field surrounds coaches; the Buffalo Bills have a new head coach, and the New York Jets lost another coordinator. Here’s the scuttlebutt from Mobile on the coaching front and the latest on Klint Kubiak.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Vegas or back to Seattle for Klint

When the Bills elevated offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach, it was confirmation of what I posted a few days ago from the Shrine Bowl: Kubiak was not going to Buffalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kubiak is the “it” coaching candidate this season, and while I’m told he wants to be a head coach, he’s also in a position of leverage, allowing him to make the best decision for his career.

Kubiak has interviews set up later this week with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. The sense I’m getting is that he would likely return to Seattle rather than take the head coaching job with Arizona, unless they somehow blow him away with an amazing offer. The Cardinals are not a very desirable job for anyone.

The Raiders? I’m told any candidate, including Kubiak, must be comfortable with minority owner and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady looking over their shoulder and potentially second-guessing decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Was Brady the best option for Buffalo?

The announcement that Joe Brady was elevated from offensive coordinator to head coach of the Buffalo Bills was met with a lot of head shaking and quasi-laughter by league people in Mobile. Considering Josh Allen’s precipitous drop in production the past two seasons, many wonder why the team would move on from Sean McDermott only to hire Brady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Joe Brady

People at the Senior Bowl believe the snub of Davis Webb, who has a very close relationship with Josh Allen from when he was Allen’s backup for three seasons, is further proof of something I posted just the other day; many believe Webb is not ready to be a head coach in the NFL.

In a bit of irony, insiders from Tampa Bay believe this is the move the Buccaneers should’ve pulled last year, firing their head coach and promoting their offensive coordinator. The pain of the team’s late-season collapse, where they lost seven of nine games, was palpable. It was made worse by watching their former offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, lead the Jaguars to the playoffs in their best season in 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

A legitimate reason for a poor season

Entering the 2025 season, NFL scouts graded Arkansas defensive tackle Cameron Ball as a middle-round choice who could turn into a Day 2 prospect if he elevated his play. Ball had a terrific junior season and was a force in the middle of the Razorbacks defensive line, finishing with 47 tackles, four TFLs, and 1.5 sacks.

Improvement was expected this season, but Ball’s play slid, as he finished with 27 tackles, though he did register 4.5 TFLs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scouts questioned Ball about his drop in production, and the big defensive tackle has been honest; he was not happy with the way he played in 2025 and was expecting more. But at the same time, he’s told people that the death of his father before the season weighed on him heavily throughout his senior campaign.

While the reasoning is understandable, his draft stock has likely taken a hit, potentially making him a late-round steal if he can get his game back on track.