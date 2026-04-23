Sources: Kyler Murray’s Job to Lose in Minnesota, Jermod McCoy Sliding, Texans Looking to Trade Up

Draft day 2026 has finally arrived. And unlike a year ago, there is a lot of confusion and unknown after the first pick of the event, which will be the Las Vegas Raiders selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Here’s the final installment of news and notes before the Raiders are officially called to the clock. I’ll have more on these notes and other nuggets I am hearing during the Essentially Sports live stream, which starts at 7 p.m. ET tonight!

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Though not draft-related, I keep hearing from multiple sources that, despite the Minnesota Vikings declaring the quarterback spot will be a fair and open competition this summer, it’s Kyler Murray’s job to lose.

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During the combine, I reported that people told me the Vikings were done with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and that, at the very least, the team would bring in a veteran to compete for the starting spot. Enter Murray, who just a few weeks later was picked up by Minnesota after being released by the Cardinals. While I’m told McCarthy is well-liked by some in the organization, the cards are stacked against him, and several decision makers in Minnesota believe Murray winning the job is the easiest way to cut ties with the player selected with the 10th pick of the draft in 2024.

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More than two weeks ago, Essentially Sports was the first to break the story about Jermod McCoy’s medicals receiving red flags over the knee injury he suffered in January of 2025. And while there is hope he could still land in the first round, I continue to hear that the news is not good from teams that have reviewed his medicals. Despite the fact that I have McCoy landing with the Vikings with the 18th pick of Round 1, there is a very good chance his name will not be called Thursday evening, and the cornerback will be available once Day 2 begins Friday.

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If McCoy is in danger of falling out of the first round, defensive back Treydan Stukes and offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge, players I’ve previously mentioned, who were soaring up boards, are the hot names that could land in the first round. Stukes is getting late first-round love from the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins, while the Seahawks and Houston Texans have been hot for Rutledge. I’m also told that there’s a possibility a team trades into the back end of Round 1 to select either.

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There has been talk that the Houston Texans are broaching the possibility of moving up on Thursday evening. Not everyone I’ve spoken with believes this to be true, but if it is, tight end Kenyon Sadiq is one player they would target if they traded up. If they can’t move the pick and offensive guard Chase Bisontis is available when they are called to the clock in the first round, there’s a good chance he would be the selection.

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Earlier this week, I mentioned that the Jacksonville Jaguars would move up in the second round if Jadarian Price fell. Earlier Thursday, I was informed that the team is making a big push for the running back and would move into the back end of Round 1 if it means securing the Notre Dame underclassman.