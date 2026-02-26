Sources: Mekhi Becton Questionable for Philly, Jets Leave No Stone Unturned for a Safety, Defense to Dominate Early Draft

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sep 29, 2024 Tampa, Florida, USA Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton 77 looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20240929_nrs_fo8_0057

Essentials Inside The Story Mekhi Becton’s future is starting to come into focus.

Anzalone is picking up interest around the league.

The Jets have some big defensive decisions to make.

The immediate future of Mekhi Becton, the sometimes-dominant, sometimes-disappointing offensive lineman who is presently with the Los Angeles Chargers, is a big topic of conversation at the combine. The same goes for linebacker Alex Anzalone. Here’s the latest from Indianapolis.

Hold off on the reunion between Becton & the Eagles for now

I reported during Shrine Bowl practices that the Los Angeles Chargers were going to cut offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, a report that was later confirmed just last week. People here at the combine, including those close to Becton, believe that’s going to happen. While Eagles fans hoped the team would scoop up Becton, I’m told the interest isn’t mutual from the organization.

After a terrific rookie season with the New York Jets, Becton hit the skids due to injury, poor training habits, and, for lack of a better term, obesity. Then, after a terrible final season with the Jets, the big offensive lineman changed agents, trained at a low-key facility in New Jersey, and got his game back on track.

It resulted in Becton signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and returning to his early dominance as a rookie in the league. Becton moved inside to guard, and his blocking helped pave the way for Saquon Barkley’s single-season rushing record of 2,504 yards as well as a Super Bowl title for the franchise.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton 77 against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.

That resulted in Becton signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason. Yet the Becton of 2025 was more reminiscent of the first-round bust on the field with the New York Jets after his rookie season. He played terribly and was one of the lowest-rated guards in the league.

During Shrine Bowl week, I was told that Becton has returned to many of his former ways, including firing the agency that helped get his game back on track, and that has raised red flags with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles were surprised (if not shocked) and disappointed by the turn of events.

The fact that the Eagles parted ways with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland also has people here at the combine believing a potential reunion between Becton and Philadelphia is a reach at this point.

Market developing for Alex Anzalone

Also, during Shrine practices, I reported the odds were great that Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone would look to join his former defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, in New York once free agency began.

And though I’m told both sides have a mutual interest in negotiating a deal, there is a market developing for Anzalone that could complicate a reunion between the linebacker and the Jets.

Several teams have expressed an interest in signing Anzalone to a multi-year deal as the linebacker inches towards retirement. This means the Jets may have to pay above market value to reel him in.

The Jets are meeting with representatives of free-agent safeties

Word on Wednesday is that the Jets front office has meetings scheduled at the combine with just about every agent who represents a safety that’s expected to hit the free-agent market in a few weeks.

This should come as no surprise, as not only is the Jets’ entire secondary a mess, but four of their safeties from 2025 will be free agents this season, including starter Andre Cisco. I’m told that signing a free-agent safety wouldn’t prevent the Jets from also selecting Caleb Downs with the second pick in the draft.

Defense-heavy at the top of the draft

While many mock drafts have receivers and offensive tackles as top-10 and even top-five picks, people at the combine believe defense will rule the day in the draft’s early selections. Not only can the best players at the top of team boards be found on the defensive side of the ball, but I’m told teams want to copy the blueprint of the Seattle Seahawks, who rode a dominant defense to a Super Bowl title.