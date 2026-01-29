Sources: Mike Evans Could be Done With Buccaneers, Cowboys to Franchise Tag George Pickens, Alec Pierce Expected to Test Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Following a career year, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to use the franchise tag on Pickens if a long-term deal isn't reached

Even as the Senior Bowl winds down, the real news is breaking in back channels, where sources suggest a shift is coming to the NFL’s wide receiver market. The real action is now in the veteran market, where a flurry of moves involving stars like Mike Evans and George Pickens is expected to reshape the league’s offensive landscape.

A good-looking free-agent WR market

The 2026 NFL Draft is not considered to be a strong receiver class, so the teams needing a player at the position will turn to available free agents. So what’s the buzz in Mobile? Most think the Dallas Cowboys will place the franchise tag on George Pickens, who was acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers before last season, if they can’t sign him to a long-term deal.

Last season was the final year of Pickens’ rookie contract, so if the Cowboys don’t tag him or sign him to a contract, he’ll hit the free-agent market. He also turned in a career season in 2025, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards with nine TDs.

On the other end is Mike Evans, the 12-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At 31 years of age, Evans has struggled with injury in the past two seasons and played in just eight games last year, catching 30 passes. Those I’ve spoken with over the past week believe it’s less than 50-50 the veteran wideout re-signs with Tampa and that his career with the Buccaneers is likely finished. He’d like to go to a contender and win another title. I figured the New England Patriots would be a good fit, as Evans would be the final piece for their offense, yet people in the know believe the Buffalo Bills are the team likely to target the former All-Pro.

One interesting soon-to-be-free-agent receiver to keep an eye on is Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts. Pierce could re-sign with the Colts, the team that drafted him, if they give him a Godfather contract (an offer he can’t refuse). Yet I would expect the 2022 second-round pick to hit the free-agent market and sign a contract for more than anyone expects.

The Jets could be paying three different coaching staffs – at once!

The somewhat surprising firing of offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand on Tuesday means that Aaron Glenn has fired a total of nine coaches in less than a year, including both of his coordinators. If these coaches don’t get promotions from whichever club hires them in the near future, it means the Jets will still be signing their paychecks. As an example, former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is likely to get hired as a defensive backs coach soon, yet he has two years remaining on his Jets contract.

This means the Jets will pay him to coach elsewhere for the next two years. This is nothing new, but here’s a possible twist. If Glenn doesn’t make it through the 2026 season and a new coach and coaching staff are hired for 2027, the Jets could potentially be paying three different coaching staffs that year: the staffs from 2025, 2026, and 2027!