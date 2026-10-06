Sources: NFL GM Says Arch Manning Resembles Jake Locker at Times as No QB Emerges as Clear No. 1 Pick for 2027 Draft

We are one month into the college season, so how are the quarterbacks expected to be part of the 2027 NFL Draft shaping up? Of course, much still needs to be played out and anything can change, but here are some early views from one next-level decision-maker.

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Five weeks into the college season, and no single quarterback has established himself as the first pick of the draft, according to one NFL general manager I’ve heard from. So, what does this one GM think of the top-rated signal callers thus far? Here’s what I was told.

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Arch Manning

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Texas quarterback Arch Manning looks good in spurts, but he has yet to truly distinguish himself. There’s been a lot of inconsistency, and though he’s been dominant at points during games, at other times Manning reminds the general manager I’ve heard from of Jake Locker; that’s not good. People in the league believe that there are no guarantees Arch will be part of the 2027 NFL draft, and it will be a long process before a final decision is made, considering the resources Manning has at his disposal to help with the final evaluation.

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Dante Moore

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Dante Moore, the other candidate for the top pick of the draft, has not improved upon his brilliant campaign of one year ago. He’s played well, but the magic from 2025 is missing. More concerning is the vicious hit he suffered during the USC game, which this one general manager believes is a red flag.

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Moore has yet to be examined by anyone in the NFL, but there will be close inspection in the pre-draft process if he enters the draft. When it comes to the effects of the blow suffered, the name of Tua Tagovailoa was mentioned as a worst-case scenario for Moore by this general manager.

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and Others…

Imago BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Leavitt 10 of the LSU Tigers plays against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half a game at Tiger Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Louisiana Tech at LSU EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon12626912138

The signal callers he believed were first-round prospects by the end of September? There will be a lot of debate, but the early list is long. In no certain order, it includes Darian Mensah, CJ Carr, Trinidad Chambliss, Drew Mestemaker, Brendan Sorsby and Julian Sayin. Many will immediately dismiss Sorsby, but as I posted over the summer, several scouts I spoke with gave him mid-first-round grades even after the stories of gambling broke.

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According to this decision maker, Sam Leavitt and John Mateer are two signal callers that won’t cut it at the next level. Mateer is not very tall, and his game has been in decline the first month of the season, so much so that he’s in danger of losing the starting job at Oklahoma.

Leavitt plays an undisciplined brand of sandlot football which will lead to his ruin at the next level. No opinions were given on LaNorris Sellers and Jayden Maiava.

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I hope to hear from this GM at the end of this month to see how his opinions have changed, or if they have changed at all.