Sources: NFL Teams Flag Jermod McCoy’s Combine Medicals; Browns GM Eyes OL in Draft

Essentials Inside The Story The medical concerns follow McCoy's knee injury from January 2025

How far down are the Browns willing to trade?

The Browns will not trade Myles Garrett reportedly

With a little more than a week left before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, more and more news is beginning to leak out. Just over a week from draft night, front offices are faced with a troubling medical report that could tank a top cornerback’s draft prospects. After the revelation of a car accident involving Rueben Bain Jr. that killed a young woman, comes word of medical red flags on a top cornerback prospect.

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Medicals for McCoy get a red flag

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 reacts after intercepting the ball during his game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

Over the past two days, multiple sources have told me that several teams have red-flagged the combine medicals of Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy, who did not play last season after sustaining a knee injury in January of 2025. The information received additional confirmation after others were asked.

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I’m told that red flags were raised after teams deemed McCoy’s knee to be a degenerative condition. Medical opinions differ team by team; some could fail McCoy based on his medicals, which means they would take him off their board completely, while others could flag him, meaning he would be assessed a penalty of a half-round to a full round on his grade. Some other teams may look at his medicals and be okay with McCoy’s knee.

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We really won’t know until draft weekend.

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“AB wants an O-lineman”

Last week, I reported that the Cleveland Browns would like to trade out of the sixth slot and move down a few positions in Round 1. There’s talk of the Cowboys wanting to trade up to that spot if linebacker Sonny Styles slides past the Giants, who presently own the fifth pick.

The question the Browns need to answer is how far down can they trade and still get the player they want? I’ve reported multiple times that the team believes they can slide Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano over to the left tackle spot to fill a hole at that position. As someone told me Monday evening, “AB wants o-line early and has been telling people since last season”; AB refers to Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

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These same sources tell me that the Browns will not trade Myles Garrett, which others have confirmed. As told to me, “The team is not going to trade a generational talent they have locked up for at least three more years.”

Two LBs from Texas getting NFL Love

Imago November 29, 2025: TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr celebrates after making a sack during the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Fort Worth United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_288 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

Kaleb Elarms-Orr of TCU and Trey Moore from Texas are receiving a lot of positive chatter in the scouting community and could end up being selected higher in the draft than most presently predict.

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Elarms-Orr is a pure off-ball linebacker whose game and draft stock have taken off over the past nine months. Entering the season graded anywhere from the late rounds to the middle of Day 3, Elarms-Orr turned in a terrific senior campaign and then stood out in pre-draft scouting events such as the Senior Bowl and combine. He’s cemented himself as a Day 2 pick and could slide into the initial 60 picks.

The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Minnesota Vikings are very high on Elarms-Orr and ave interviewed him through different mediums since the Senior Bowl.

Imago Linebacker Trey Moore Texas Longhorns, 8 gestures in celebration after sacking the Arizona State quarterback USA, Arizona State vs Texas Longhorns, College Football, Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Game, 01.01.2025 USA, Arizona State vs Texas Longhorns, College Football, Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Game, 01.01.2025 Atlanta *** Linebacker Trey Moore Texas Longhorns, 8 gestures in celebration after sacking the Arizona State quarterback USA, Arizona State vs Texas Longhorns, College Football, Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Game, 01 01 2025 USA, Arizona State vs Texas Longhorns, College Football, Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Game, 01 01 2025 Atlanta Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

Moore is an interesting story. An exceptional off-ball linebacker early in his college career at UTSA, Texas used him primarily as an edge rusher. Teams view him as an Arvell Reese-type of linebacker, a defender who can be used in space but also wreak havoc upfield on the blitz.

During the combine, Moore timed 4.56 seconds in the 40 and hit 38.5 inches in the vertical jump after measuring 6-foot-1.5 and 243 pounds. Presently graded as a fourth-round pick, there is a belief that Moore could slide into the back end of the third round.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have shown a lot of interest in Moore, as have the New England Patriots.