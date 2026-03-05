Sources: Patriots Expected to Push for Alec Pierce, Bills Eye Another WR; Seahawks Expect Kenneth Walker to Price Himself Out

Essentials Inside The Story The Bills are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire veteran WR from the Bears

The Bills interest in Mike Evans seems to have cooled down

Alec Pierce is officially testing free agency

The NFL’s free agency window doesn’t officially open until next week, but behind the scenes, strategies are quietly shaping up. For three specific teams, the next few days could define their offensive identity for 2024 and beyond. Sources report that the Patriots are preparing a major push for Alec Pierce, while their division rivals are not far behind with several key moves of their own.

The Bills will look to add another receiver

The Bills are close to adding receiver DJ Moore. According to Ian Rappaport of NFL Network, the franchise will send a mid-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the eight-year veteran. Last season, Moore caught a career low 55 passes with the Bears despite playing 17 games.

People in the league tell me the Bills will add another receiver to their depth chart via the draft or free agency despite trading for Moore. Romeo Doubs is a name that’s been passed around in league circles as a receiver the Bills are expected to target. The four-year veteran finished his rookie contract with the Packers last season and is expected to sign a deal in the range of $12 to $14 million in free agency.

It’s unlikely Mike Evans ends up with the Bills, as was rumored the past month.

Buffalo showed a lot of interest in Evans last week during the Combine and was sure to make a move for the All-Pro wideout if he hit the free agent market, a story I first reported from the Senior Bowl. Hence, it was a bit of a surprise to many that the Bills made the move for Moore at this stage of the offseason.

Where could Evans wind up now? I’m told there’s a real possibility he returns to play with the Buccaneers in 2026, while the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are very interested if the right deal is struck. The New England Patriots have not shown much interest in Evans.

Pierce will be the first domino to fall

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts Sep 7, 2025 Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 celebrates after making a catch during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTrevorxRuszkowskix 20250907_jhp_br2_0320

Alec Pierce confirmed yesterday what I first reported from the Senior Bowl- he’s ready to test the free agent waters. The four-year veteran, who was the second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, will set the market for the receiver position once free agency opens. He’s expected to sign a deal in the range of $27 million per year, if not more.

I reported just before the Combine that the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans are two teams ready to make a bid for Pierce. In the past few hours, I also learned the New England Patriots are hot for Pierce and are expected to make a big push for the wideout. This makes sense as just yesterday the team cut Stefon Diggs and, as stated above, they’ve displayed little interest in Mike Evans.

The Seahawks expect Walker to price himself out of town

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20260117_rtc_ab9_0124

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to sign Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III on a new contract before the running back hits free agency, but that is unlikely to happen. Sources close to the team say his market value, which will be in excess of $13 million annually, is out of their price range.

The team likes Zach Charbonnet as the feature runner, though the 2nd round pick from 2023 tore an ACL during the division round playoff contest against the Niners and underwent surgery to repair the injury last month. I’m told the Seahawks will sign a mid-level running back in free agency as insurance and could address the position in the draft.