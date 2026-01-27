Sources: Patriots Top Landing Spot if AJ Brown Hits Trade Market, Doubts Surround Broncos QB Coach’s HC Readiness at Senior Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story Trade rumors continue to swirl around A.J. Brown.

Davis Webb is drawing interest for head coaching jobs.

A winter storm is affecting travel and combine preparation.

Those who could get out of a still-snowed-in Dallas made their way to Mobile for the 2026 Senior Bowl, though plenty of people are still stranded in Big D and hope to arrive right before the first practice on Tuesday. Yet there is still plenty of buzz at the players’ hotel from the scouts, league insiders, and others who have arrived.

Landing spots if A.J. Brown hits the open market

The New England Patriots are one of the best stories in all of the NFL this season. After consecutive seasons of being one of the worst teams in the league, the franchise is back on top and getting ready to play in its 12th Super Bowl with its first-year head coach and second-year quarterback battling for league MVP.

Yet despite participating in the championship game in two weeks, the Patriots are also looking ahead. There has been speculation for a while that the Patriots will be in the market for receiver A.J. Brown if the Philadelphia Eagles are open to trading him. Multiple sources in Mobile have confirmed this speculation.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, along with general manager Jon Robinson, drafted Brown during the second round of the 2019 draft when both were with the Tennessee Titans.

Brown became a star for the Titans, and Vrabel wanted to sign the receiver to a long-term deal. The franchise and general manager Robinson refused, which led to a fractured relationship. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2022 draft for the 18th overall pick, which Tennessee used on receiver Treylon Burks.

Robinson did not survive the season and was fired in December of 2022. Vrabel was let go after the 2023 season, then sat on the sidelines the following year before accepting the Patriots’ job on January 12, 2025.

Burks was a complete bust, catching 53 passes in three seasons before being released by the Titans in 2025. Brown continued his incredible play and was an All-Pro or Pro Bowler every season thereafter except for 2025; then the grumbling began.

Media reports say that many question whether Brown is a good teammate or just out for himself and whether he’s still compatible with quarterback Jalen Hurts despite being one year removed from a Super Bowl title.

Eagles Executive Vice President and General Manager Howie Roseman has said that Brown is not on the trade market. But people here in Mobile believe that could change depending on how both sides feel.

They believe Vrabel could rein Brown in and get him back to All-Pro status. Plus, the Patriots could use a larger, dominant game-controlling receiver to pair with Stefon Diggs, giving quarterback Drake Maye a great duo at the position.

Aside from a speculative trade for Brown, sources say the Patriots will look to add defensive line depth in the offseason, as well as a tight end. The team is likely to add an offensive lineman to groom for the future during the middle rounds of the upcoming draft.

Davis Webb chatter

Now that the Denver Broncos’ season is over, what will happen to their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator? People close to the situation tell me they believe it’s a 50/50 proposition that Davis Webb, who holds those positions with the team, takes a head coaching job.

Webb recently interviewed with the Buffalo Bills, and many believe he’s in the running to get the job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

There is a large faction of people who believe Webb is not head coaching material at this point, and it would be a better career move to return to Denver in his present role for another season.

The former pro quarterback has just three years of coaching experience, and his return to Denver in his present role are the highest titles he’s had.

Storm is wreaking havoc on the combine participants

The winter storm that paralyzed much of the United States has canceled the immediate plans of more than those trying to get from Shrine Bowl practice to Senior Bowl practice.

I’m told there are hundreds of players unable to travel to training facilities in warmer areas to prepare for the combine, which kicks off in less than a month. Most of the Indiana Hoosiers, for example, could not travel out of Bloomington to get to training facilities.

‘his has some people concerned, as training for the combine is more than just attempting to nail down a fast 40; it’s dealing with injuries and getting players back to 100% physically.

Trainers tell me that one month is not enough time to get players to peak performance for the combine. The result could be players passing on combine workouts and waiting until their pro day to perform for scouts.