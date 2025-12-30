Sources: Raiders to Fire Pete Carroll After Chiefs Game; Tom Brady Holds Say on John Spytek’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story HC Pete Carroll’s job in jeopardy after disastrous season

Raiders' front office disconnect fuels turmoil, major changes expected

Tom Brady to decide Raiders' GM future?

According to sources, the latest coach in Sin City could be shown the door after just one season, with the team one loss away from locking in its worst record in over 20 years.

The Las Vegas Raiders are nearing the end of a historically awful season, and if all goes well or continues to go wrong, the franchise will own the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Owner Mark Davis has a major decision to make in a week, and major changes are once again expected in the organization.

After mutually parting ways with the Seattle Seahawks in January 2024, head coach Pete Carroll sat on the sidelines for a season before being hired by the Raiders some 12 months later.

At the same time, the franchise hired John Spytek, the former assistant general manager in Tampa Bay, to be the team’s general manager. According to sources, Spytek did not have much say in the hiring of Carroll.

The team had a bit of a turbulent offseason. In the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, I reported multiple times that there was a conflict between the organization and big-ticket free agent Christian Wilkins, the defensive tackle who came to the Raiders by way of the Miami Dolphins.

Wilkins, the Dolphins’ 2019 first-round pick, signed a four-year, $110 million deal with Las Vegas in 2024, then played just five games that season before being sidelined with a Jones fracture in his foot that required surgery.

As I reported this past March, the injury was not healing properly, and the Raiders wanted Wilkins to have an additional procedure on the foot, but the defensive tackle resisted. It culminated with the team releasing Wilkins in July and voiding $35.2 million of guaranteed salary on his contract due to his “failure to maintain his physical condition to play.”

Reports later confirmed what I originally reported four months earlier: The dispute over an additional procedure on the Jones fracture led to a fracturing of the relationship between Wilkins and the organization.

Holding the sixth pick of the 2025 draft, the Raiders selected record-setting running back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, a Carroll pick. I’m told there was pushback on the selection, as many in and around the organization believed a lineman was the way to go.

Defensive tackle Mason Graham was a name making the rounds, as he was seen as a replacement for Wilkins, who the team knew they would be without in 2025.

The Raiders had no opportunity to draft Graham, as the Browns selected him with the fifth choice.

Armand Membou from Missouri was the player many in the organization wanted once Graham was off the board, as he would’ve immediately upgraded the right tackle position. Membou was chosen by the New York Jets with the seventh pick and has had a terrific rookie season.

But all along, Jeanty was the player Carroll really wanted.

With one game left in the 2025 NFL schedule, the Raiders have two wins on their ledger as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the finale. Jeanty has had a disappointing rookie season and has not played to the level of a pair of second-round picks, the Cleveland Browns’ Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson of the New England Patriots.

So what’s the belief about Carroll’s future from those around the league?

Is Pete Carroll finally leaving the Raiders?

Three separate sources have told me that Carroll won’t survive this disastrous season and will be let go soon after the final game against the Chiefs. These same sources tell me they expect Spytek to survive and remain general manager of the franchise.

The situation at the Raiders facility has been described to me as a dumpster fire.

Many of the top players in the organization want answers from the front office and feel they are wasting their careers in Las Vegas. While the players personally like Carroll, they believe there is a huge disconnect between the head coach and the front office on personnel and other matters that negatively affect game day and have led to just two wins after 16 games.

Spytek’s future with the organization is tied to minority owner Tom Brady, who, people tell me, is the one calling the shots in Las Vegas. The future Hall of Fame quarterback took the lead in bringing Spytek from Tampa Bay, and the belief is that Brady and the Raiders will look for a hotshot coordinator to lead the franchise into the future rather than recycle a former head coach.

But beware in both cases, as sources say coaches targeted by the Raiders to lead them into the future, and even free agents, could use Brady as leverage to get better deals elsewhere.

They point to incidents this past offseason where Ben Johnson, now coach of the playoff-bound Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford used negotiations with Las Vegas to get better deals with other teams.

No official decision has been made on Pete Carroll’s future in Vegas yet, but even a season-ending win may not be enough to keep him in charge.