Sources: Saints Like Arkansas RB as Alvin Kamara’s Future Looms; Cowboys, Patriots Meet Georgia Tech QB at Pro Day

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Washington Jr. impressed scouts with a 4.32s short shuttle

Taylen Green struggled with deep-ball accuracy

The Vikings met with Cam Ball the day before the workout

Only two major programs, Georgia Tech and Arkansas, held pro days on Friday. But for teams like the Saints and Cowboys, they might have been the most important dates on the pre-draft calendar, with major roster implications on the line. With questions around Alvin Kamara’s future in New Orleans, the Saints’ scouting department was focused on a potential successor at Arkansas’s pro day on Friday.

Take a look at the full report here –

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ARKANSAS

Imago November 1, 2025: Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. 4 moves his way to the end zone. .Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 38-35 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251101_faf_cm9_079 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

All 32 teams were on hand for the Razorbacks pro day, and the important names on hand included San Francisco 49ers Assistant Director of College Scouting Justin Chabot, Tampa Bay Bucs defensive line coach Marcus West, and Cincinnati Bengals Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Fredi Knighten.

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Running back Mike Washington Jr., who was a star at the combine, sat on most of his numbers from Indianapolis but did time 6.91 seconds in the three-cone and 4.32 seconds in the short shuttle after tipping the scales at 225 pounds. He looked terrific in position drills, showing great acceleration and a burst. He also caught the ball extremely well.

The New England Patriots pulled Washington aside and did specific one-on-one drills with him. The team had a formal interview with Washington during the combine and met with him on Thursday, the day prior to pro day, doing film work with the ball carrier.

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The Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants sent scouts specifically to watch Washington. The Saints are a team to watch, as people at the workout tell me they could draft Washington in the second round, then trade or cut Alvin Kamara.

Imago October 25, 2025: Razorback tight end Rohan Jones 88 turns up the field with the ball. Auburn defeated Arkansas 33-24 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251025_faf_cm9_119 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Tight end Rohan Jones measured 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, timed 4.75 seconds in the 40, and completed 25 reps on the bench press. He moved incredibly well in drills, ran terrific routes, and caught the ball well. Jones played in just nine games last season and caught 19 passes, but he’s athletic and will be signed after the draft by a team that will use him as a move tight end or H-back.

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Receiver O’Mega Blake timed a disappointing 4.69 seconds in the 40 and 4.38 seconds in the short shuttle. He caught the ball well, yet weighing 191 pounds and struggling to break the 4.7-second barrier in the 40 will push Blake out of the draft.

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Quarterback Taylen Green threw the ball well in the short and intermediate field and was right on the money, delivering passes to his former teammates. His downfield balls were less accurate, as Green was overthrowing deep targets. Green stood on all his record-breaking combine marks.

Imago November 23, 2024: Razorback defensive lineman Cameron Ball 5 comes through the line. Arkansas defeated Louisiana Tech 35-14 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20241123_faf_cm9_048 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Defensive tackle Cam Ball bested his three-cone mark from the combine by more than three-tenths, timing 7.70 seconds. He moved incredibly well during position drills after weighing 308 pounds. Ball comes off a disappointing season, though he was mourning the untimely loss of his father to cancer.

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Graded as a potential middle-round pick entering the season, Ball will be a great value outside the initial 125 picks. The Minnesota Vikings met at length with Ball the day before the workout and ran the position drills on pro day.

Cornerback Julian Neal stood on most of his numbers from Indianapolis, but he did improve his three-cone time from the combine by almost two-tenths, timing 6.96 seconds.

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The Buffalo Bills met with linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. on Thursday, then ran his position drills during the workout.

GEORGIA TECH

Imago October 18, 2025, Durham, North Carolina, USA: Georgia Tech quarterback HAYNES KING escapes the pocket and almost reaches the first-down marker. Georgia Tech defeated Duke, 27-18, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. Durham USA – ZUMAm261 20251018_zsp_m261_011 Copyright: xPatrickxMagoonx

The entire league attended Georgia Tech’s pro day, with the Atlanta Falcons, whose headquarters is down the road from the Yellow Jackets’ campus, bringing almost the entire front office and coaching staff.

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The Denver Broncos had Zach Strief and Cam Williams on hand, and the Chicago Bears had offensive line coaches Dan Roushar and Kyle DeVan in attendance, as well as Director of Player Personnel Trey Koziol. The Dallas Cowboys sent a three-person contingent to the workout, including quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko.

Finally, the New England Patriots had three people on hand, including assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling, quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant, and Tony Kinkela, director of college scouting.

Quarterback Haynes King was on the money, and one NFC East team described him as “dialed in” throughout the entire workout. For those keeping score, he hit on 52 of 54 passes and was very accurate. Over the course of the past two days, King met with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings. King has been lauded for his leadership and toughness by scouts.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Rivers answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602271473

Receiver Eric Rivers, who timed 4.35 seconds in the 40 at the combine, sat on that mark and, more importantly, practiced to that speed during drills. Teams complimented Rivers for his speed, explosion, and the fact that he caught everything during pro day. They also commented that Rivers has really helped himself in the predraft process. He met with the Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Jacksonville Jaguars over the past two days.

Fast-rising lineman Keylan Rutledge had a terrific day. He was smooth and fluid and moved incredibly well in drills. Rutledge displayed terrific footwork in bag and pass-protection drills. Several teams requested Rutledge, who played guard for Georgia Tech, to work at center. When he did, his snaps were accurate and looked natural.

I can confirm the Chicago Bears were one of the teams that asked Rutledge to work at center. If you remember my report earlier this week from Kansas State pro day, I mentioned the Bears were on hand specifically for center Sam Hecht, as Dan Roushar, Kyle DeVan, and Trey Koziol were also at that workout.