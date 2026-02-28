Sources: Vikings Ready to Move on From JJ McCarthy; Colts’ Alec Pierce Tag Plan Stalls; Jets Eye Defensive Spending Spree

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ. McCarthy 9 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921045

The Minnesota Vikings are quietly exploring an exit strategy for 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, according to multiple league sources. That’s just one of several league-shaking rumors emerging from the Combine, where contract standoffs and planned spending sprees are setting the stage for a chaotic offseason.

Are the Vikings ready to move on from JJ McCarthy?

The consensus opinion here at the Combine is that the Vikings are in the market for a new starting quarterback. In fact, a source tells me the team is really down on quarterback J.J. McCarthy and is ready to move on from their 2024 first-round pick. The team will bring in another signal caller to compete and eventually replace McCarthy, who was the 10th selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy 9 warms up before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104103

Speculation about McCarthy’s future with the organization has been rampant since the end of the season, his second disappointing year with the Vikings. After a rookie season spent on injured reserve, McCarthy played in just 10 games in 2025 after dealing with a high-ankle sprain and other ailments. He completed under 60% of his passes and threw 11 TDs and 12 interceptions.

To make matters worse, Bo Nix, who was selected just two picks after McCarthy, has had two successful seasons, culminating in leading the Broncos to the AFC title game this season.

The Colts plans to tag Pierce have hit a snag

Two days ago, I reported the Indianapolis Colts want to keep both Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce and will look to lock up Jones before free agency begins, which means Pierce will be tagged by the team until such a time they can work out an extension.

Early on Saturday morning, a member of Pierce’s team confirmed that unless something unusual happens in the coming days, the Colts will tag Pierce, who has generated a ton of buzz here at the combine.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207526703

It looks as though something unusual is happening.

I’m told the representatives for Daniel Jones and the Colts are not close to coming to terms on a new contract.

Evidently, Jones wants more money than the Colts expected. This means the franchise may have to go to a contingency plan and put either the transition or franchise tag on Jones, then try to sign Pierce to an extension before free agency opens.

Like everything in football this time of year, the situation is evolving.

The Jets will invest heavy on “D” this offseason

The other day, I reported that the New York Jets have met with just about every agent at the combine who will have a safety hit the free-agent market in a few weeks. On Friday, sources told me that the team has been telling agents in many of those meetings that they will spend heavily on defense once the market opens.

The team has openly admitted to people in closed-door meetings that they have a ton of holes on that side of the line of scrimmage that need to be addressed. While I’ve mentioned the safety position in several articles, sources tell me the team has said they will also look to sign multiple cornerbacks this offseason.

Updates on McClendon

The Los Angeles Rams continue to express an interest in signing right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. to a contract extension, though it may take a little longer than expected. Sources tell me that the organization has to make a decision on Matthew Stafford, whose contract runs through the 2026 season, like McClendon, before coming up with something firm for their fifth-round pick from the 2023 draft.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 10: Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr. 71 blocks during the NFC Wildcard playoff game against the Carolina Panthers on January 10, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260110082

The Rams need to be careful, as if they wait too long, McClendon could cost them a lot more money, as his value and appeal to other teams will take off, assuming he has a good season in 2026.

The Raiders intend on RFA

I’m told that the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to decide which level they will tender restricted free agent center Jordan Meredith, whom they intend to keep. Since Meredith went undrafted in 2021 before signing with the Los Angeles Rams, he is eligible for a right-of-first-refusal tender that is expected to pay him around $3.6 million.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 14: Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Meredith 61 walks off of the field after the Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders game on December 14, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Chargers at Raiders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2312140654

Another team could sign Meredith to an offer sheet, and the Raiders would lose him with no compensation if they don’t match the offer. A second-round tender will compensate the Raiders with draft picks if another team offers more money and they don’t match, but that means a higher payout by Las Vegas.