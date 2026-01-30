Sources: Vikings Target Edge Early in Draft; Louisville’s Chris Bell Expected Back From ACL Injury in June

Essentials Inside The Story Ian Cunningham is set to take over as the Falcons’ next general manager.

The Vikings are exploring defensive options early in the draft.

Chris Bell’s ACL injury adds uncertainty to his draft outlook.

There was a reduced crowd of NFL people on the final day of Senior Bowl practice, as scouts, coaches, and general managers flew home. Yet there was still plenty of buzz on the fourth day here in Mobile.

Cunningham to Atlanta?

The word in Mobile is that Ian Cunningham, presently the assistant general manager with the Chicago Bears, will likely be named as general manager of the Atlanta Falcons relatively soon. Even though Cunningham has undergone two rounds of interviews with the franchise, people tell me that Cunningham was going to get the job all along.

The story I’m told is that Matt Ryan, who was named president of football operations for the Falcons less than three weeks ago, has leaned on Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles for guidance on the general manager search. Poles was one of Ryan’s offensive linemen at Boston College when the two played together from 2003 to 2007. When I asked if the choice of Cunningham as general manager was the choice of newly hired head coach Kevin Stefanski, I was told this is 100% a Matt Ryan decision.

Imago November 02, 2025: Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham during pregame of NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_479 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Vikings looking for an edge in Round 1 & TE on Day 3?

While most believe the Minnesota Vikings will take a cornerback with their pick in the first round, contrary to many mock drafts around the internet, people I’ve spoken with at the Senior Bowl tell me they believe that defensive coordinator Brian Flores will push for a pass rusher with the 18th pick if a top-rated prospect falls into their laps.

Even though the Vikings’ defense fielded one of the better pass rushes in the league last season, 30-year-old Andrew Van Ginkel is in the final year of his contract, and Flores wants quantity at the position, believing a good pass rush covers deficiencies in the secondary.

Keep this in the back of your mind when the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft starts; the Vikings have been scouting tight ends heavily here at the Senior Bowl. I get the sense they will consider drafting a blocking tight end in the later rounds. It’s still early, but remember the names Will Kacmarek of Ohio State and Nate Boerkircher of Texas A&M University.

Chris Bell will be ready by June

Louisville receiver Chris Bell was graded as a potential late Day 2 pick entering the season, yet he played incredibly well during the 2025 campaign. Posting career numbers, Bell finished with 72 receptions, 917 yards, and six touchdowns, making people believe he had moved into the first round of the draft. Yet during the final regular-season game against SMU, the receiver tore the ACL that required surgery and put him on the sidelines for the predraft All-Star games and upcoming combine and pro-day workouts.

So when will Bell be ready? Sources close to the receiver told me on Wednesday that Bell should be able to begin on-field, non-contact drills this June and should be 100% soon after that. While I still believe the injury knocks Bell out of the first round, he’s likely to come off the board early in Round 2 if his medicals check out at the combine.