Spencer Rattler Shares Strong Message on Saints QB Battle With Tyler Shough as Kellen Moore’s Plans Revealed

This offseason’s QB battles have taken center stage across the league. On one hand, we have the Cleveland Browns, who have intentionally leaned on experience in their four-way battle. Almost similar is the situation of the New Orleans Saints, as Spencer Rattler, the 2024 fifth-rounder, and Tyler Shough, the 2025 second-rounder, are engaged in a truly open competition under Kellen Moore with no presumptive starter in mind, and a QB1 role open to grab. As Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers follow behind.

During the OTAs and the minicamp, Rattler impressed in 7-on-7 drills, including a perfect 8-for-8 performance. He was praised for his accuracy and quick decision-making, particularly in the red zone. But Shough wasn’t letting off the competition; he has displayed impressive arm talent with deep throws, including a 60-yard touchdown pass during seven-on-seven drills. So, Shough and Rattler are in a close competition for the starting role. However, Rattler’s completion rate (76% in OTAs; 76% in minicamp) edges out Shough’s (79% and 71% respectively). Further intensifying a brewing battle. But the Saints’ locker room has clarity in this competition and is taking each step in camaraderie only.

That is what Rattler revealed when he sat down to talk with the long-time NFL insider Rich Eisen on his podcast. Spencer discussed the locker room situation of the Saints with Eisen when the insider asked him about the locker room situation in his team, and shared some big news regarding what’s next. With Derek Carr’s retirement leaving a void at QB, the Saints have opened the door wide: Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough aren’t the only ones; even Jake Haener and UDFA Hunter Dekkers are battling for the starting job.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Eisen’s show, Rattler said, “Yeah, you know it’s an open competition. We’ve been completing every day. I think competition is great for the both of us. Not just me and Tyler, but Jake Haener, we got Hunter Dekkers in there as well. So we got four good quarterbacks in that room. Gotta a lot of respect for all those guys, and we bond really well. That’s what I like, it’s a tight-knit room. We all respect each other’s games, and we all push each other every day.”

AD

Furthermore, Eisen talked about the team chemistry of the Saints amid the competition, to which Rattler replied, “It’s probably not like that in every room, but, we’re one of the luckier rooms I guess you could say. I think how we just go about it, I like to come in there every day and just have a level head and go out there compete, and try to be the best guy on the field, whenever I step on the field.”

Although Saints brass has leaned heavily into the “open competition” narrative, the reality on the ground shows that this room is already operating like a cohesive, prep-camp unit, with depth and discipline. Brandin Cooks took the lead, organizing an impromptu throwing session in Beaverton, Oregon, that featured Shough scripting the drills alongside Haener and Dekkers, and even getting Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed involved—explicitly designed to foster early QB‑WR chemistry ahead of training camp. Rattler may have been absent, but he’s expected to join in with Arizona workouts soon and even held a similar session there with Cooks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich Eisen (@richeisen) Expand Post

So, as Rattler’s message of unity and mutual respect sets the tone of the Saints’ QB room, it’s clear that this healthy competition isn’t happening by accident. It has been shaped by Kellen Moore’s offensive blueprint. And even in times of uncertainty, amid departures and replacements, he aims for the team to find rhythm and peace.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spencer Rattler reveals Kellen Moore’s plans

As Rattler and Eisen conversed on the insider’s show, the host was compelled to ask how the head coach plans to manage everything amid this tight competition. It’s a general concern, yet Moore’s plans for the new season aren’t just made to lead a great offence, but to put his team close together and build harmony and respect among them. And Rattler’s answer?

“He wants us to play like point guards. You know, distribute the ball, get the ball in your playmaker’s hands. You see all the success he’s had with Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert. Just a few of the guys to name, but all those guys can move with their legs a little bit. They can throw the ball. I think, you know, that suits my game really well. I think I can move around and make plays on my feet, but definitely my strength is throwing the ball, distributing the ball. I feel good about what he’s calling and feel good about the playbook. Just wanna keep diving into it.” As Spencer puts it, Moore is drawing on a proven formula: quarterbacks who think, move, and pass with precision. Rattler’s belief in his fit within this system is strong, and history backs it up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the Chargers (2023), Moore helped Justin Herbert unlock elite arm strength and pocket presence. In Philadelphia as their OC in 2024, he steered the Eagles to the second-ranked rushing offense, culminating in a dominant Super Bowl LIX win. So it’s safe to say Moore knows how to maximize dual-threat quarterbacks who can scan defenses, move, and make plays, a perfect match for Rattler’s skillset. When pads go on, that belief will meet reality. The locker room’s cohesion and Moore’s strategic pedigree may very well shape one of the NFL’s most compelling QB competitions this summer.