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“Spit on My Foot”: Shilo Sanders Explains Why His Mom’s Companion Is No Longer Welcome at Home

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Aug 7, 2026 | 11:00 AM EDT

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“Spit on My Foot”: Shilo Sanders Explains Why His Mom’s Companion Is No Longer Welcome at Home

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Aug 7, 2026 | 11:00 AM EDT

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Dogs may be known as man’s best friend, but Shilo Sanders wasn’t too pleased with what he saw from his mother’s furry friend. If chewing furniture or barking nonstop wasn’t enough to land on Sanders’ blacklist, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety says his mom’s dog crossed a line, which made him fume.

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“My mom wasn’t supposed to be here with her dogs, but I made an exception,” Sanders said in a video on his YouTube channel. “But I will never do this ever again in my life. They stink… He’s over here biting my cords and stuff. There’s spit. There’s dog spit on my leg. My mom’s dog just sneezed on my foot. Now there’s dog spit on my foot. This is why dogs are not allowed in my house.”

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Shilo Sanders started living on his own since January 2023. He was still a Colorado Buffaloes safety back then, and was playing under his father, Deion (head coach), and alongside his brother Shedeur (quarterback).

During Shilo Sanders’ college football days at Colorado, his mother, Pilar, rented a house right across the street from him in Boulder. Sanders frequently mentioned how much he loved having her right there to cook him home-cooked meals and help him out whenever he needed it.

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But since Sanders graduated and moved away from Colorado, he has expressed on his live streams how much he misses her.

“It’s pretty different not having her close by because, in Colorado, she lived right across the street to come to help me if I needed some good cooking. If I needed help with anything. You know she’s right across the street, but now that everybody’s moved, I don’t know. I don’t have my mom across the street anymore,” Sanders said.

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After moving out of Tampa last year, Shilo Sanders has relocated to the Miami area to transition into his full-time entertainment and digital content creation career. It was a rather bitter ending to his brief NFL career, which ended after he punched Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson during a Buccaneers’ 2025 preseason game.

As things stand, Shilo Sanders often streams live and posts content on his YouTube channel. And most recently, during one of his streams, he was reacting to a video with his mom, Pilar, who is also a wellness entrepreneur, where her pet dogs named Jax (often called Jaxy) and Nikko irritated Sanders, leading him to impose a ban on them in his home.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, where he covers the league's news cycle with a focus on player storylines, off-field and legal developments, and the reactions that follow the NFL's biggest controversies. His reporting ranges across teams like the Browns, Steelers, Eagles, and Giants, tracking everything from roster drama to the veteran voices weighing in on the league's hot-button moments. A former national-level athlete, Nilaav brings a competitive perspective to his writing, pairing technical insight with clear, accessible storytelling. He moved to football after more than two years covering MMA and boxing on the combat sports beat. He is also pursuing a degree in Sports Management, approaching his work with analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for NFL fans.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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