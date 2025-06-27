 ‘Spoiled’ Aaron Rodgers Faces Harsh Tom Brady Comparison as HOFer Gives Steelers QB Cruel Reality Check 

Third time’s the charm, right? Aaron Rodgers, entering his 3rd NFL franchise, already commands a lot of respect in the Steelers locker room. HC Mike Tomlin was all for him when he said, “I mean, read his resume. We’re excited about him being here.” Even Rodgers’ new security blanket, Pat Freiermuth, dropped a bold shoutout when he compared the 4x MVP to Big Ben. “I think he’s similar to Ben in a way where you know he sees the game in a certain way…”

But not everybody is all-in. As AR8 enters his final season in the NFL, voices around the league aren’t happy with how Rodgers’ narrative is playing out. Comparing him to the GOATed NFL legends like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, Rodgers simply doesn’t check the right boxes. Brady is the undeniable GOAT. The 5 time SB MVP led with a powerful mindset. “When you’re one of the leaders of the team, there are no days off.” He followed up on that off the field, too, often showing up at the weight room at 6:30 a.m. when the training began from 8 a.m..

TB12’s influence often let him take charge in team meetings and strategies. Even now, as the Raiders’ minority owner, his opinions are heard loudly. As for Manning, he might just have two rings compared to Brady’s 7, but he read pre-snaps like it was child’s play. His prep and skill to dissect defenses were so good that opponents had a hard time cornering him. He often became the honorary offensive coordinator on the field, calling plays. But does Aaron Rodgers belong in that same tier of NFL greats?

On a recent edition of the Fully Loaded podcast, Cris Carter discussed Aaron Rodgers with Shawn Meaike. The HOFer believes while A-Rod was heard loud back in the Jets, it’s not the same for the Steelers. As Carter put it, “The Jets believed in him enough and his football knowledge enough like Peyton Manning, like Tom Brady. He would have taken over and they would have been like, ‘you know what, guess what we’re getting ready to do? What that guy right there said.’ Because that’s what happened when these legendary quarterbacks went to other places. They turned the offense over.” Carter also discussed how Manning conducted the meetings in Denver. Brady did the same in Tampa Bay. But for Rodgers, it’s just not the same. It’s also interesting to note that Brady won a Super Bowl at 43. While A-Rod (turning 42 soon) might have troubles this season.

For Carter, A-Rod’s football IQ doesn’t match up with Brady or Manning. As Carter further added, “People don’t feel that same way about Aaron Rodgers because his knowledge of the game is not the same as these guys. Now, it might’ve been superior to what they had in the Jets, but as far as the legendary status, no, people don’t respect his football mind that way. He sounds like a spoiled child.” And it’s not just Carter who feels this way. After his signing with the Steelers, even Skip Bayless had called Rodgers a “diva,” and declared this was a bad move for the team.

Terry Bradshaw had called the idea of A-Rod in black and gold a "joke" before the signing happened. "Are you kidding me? No, man, that guy needs to stay in California, go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there." But it's not just his football IQ that's being called into question. Aaron Rodgers is also catching heat for his retirement announcement.

Aaron Rodgers continues to catch heat

On the Pat McAfee show, when asked about retirement, A-Rod declared this would be his last season in the NFL. “I’m pretty sure this is it… That’s why we just did a one-year deal. I mean, I played 20 freaking years, you know, like it’s been a long run and I’ve enjoyed it. And what better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL?” After this season, he will disappear from the scene to lead a quiet and private life. He also said he’s not out for attention, contrary to the “narrative” that’s out there. But even that caught some strays.

On the Unsportmanlike podcast, Chris Canty wasn’t buying it. For Canty, the move felt like a ploy to get the spotlight. As Canty, “You didn’t have to go on the Pat McAfee show on ESPN and broadcast it to the entire world. The only reason that you do that, the only reason is because you want the retirement tour. You want the adulation from the fans.” Canty also called the move “incredibly selfish” that A-Rod is aiming for the headlines and fan reactions instead of going all-in with the Steelers to help them win.

For Rodgers, heading into the 21st (and last) season of his NFL career, the spotlight’s certainly on him. Especially with the matchups against his two old teams, and former mentee Jordan Love. All eyes will be on Rodgers. What will the final chapter in his NFL legacy be like? Will he turn around the hate and criticism, or go down in flames?