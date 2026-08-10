“Start Looking Elsewhere”: Cowboys Legend Puts Tyler Guyton on Notice Amid Offensive Line Competition

Even though he’s entering his third NFL season, Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is at a career crossroads. He spent two seasons defined by physical promise. But there were inconsistencies. Now, as the competition heats up in Oxnard, there’s a chance that he might lose the starting job to Nate Thomas.

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“This is the year he has to step up to the plate,” Nate Newton said on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast. “It ain’t barring injury for me. You got the feet, you got the length, you smooth with your sets, you got good hand placement. Now, I want to know about your concentration. I want to know, can you give up that inside move, maybe get your quarterback, hit a sack, and then come back and shut a guy out and be the player that they drafted you to be. There’s no more we need to get 25 games in, we need to see this about him. It’s now, you grow up and be the guy that they drafted you to be, or you start looking elsewhere.

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“And I’m kind of upset for Nate Thomas. But I’ve been in them shoes where Nate has been trying to fight for a starting job. And they’re going to continue to give the other guy the opportunities. But what they have to do is let brother Guyton know, ‘Hey man, you are our man. We’re gonna take away this competition thing. You are the guy.’ Now, I don’t play for the team anymore. So, I don’t have to worry about barring injury. If injury gets him out of there and Nate Thompson [Nate Thomas] go in and does the job and be more than adequate, it’s Nate Thomas’ job.”

Nevertheless, the Cowboys legend seemed to have high hopes for Guyton. After all, he has the tools and the talent for becoming an ace offensive tackle. The only question is if he can put two and two together. But he certainly has become one of the premier storylines of Dallas’ 2026 training camp.

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Thrust into the fire immediately, he has logged 21 career starts at left tackle over his first two seasons. However, his development has been plagued by both a lack of on-field consistency and a string of unfortunate injuries. In 2024, he missed a couple of games due to separate knee and shoulder injuries. In 2025, he missed the last seven games with a high ankle sprain. He also missed an earlier game because of a concussion. That’s when Thomas started four games at left tackle in 2025 and left his mark.

He did leave an impression in those games, which is what initially prompted the competition. After an impressive 2025 season, Thomas continued the work in the offseason by training hard and meeting with coaches that could help his development.

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“I focused on the things I was having trouble with, and it’s awesome that I get to come here and work with the guys, and get to see like, ‘OK, what are some of the things that you’re doing on defense that’s making you move a certain way,” said Thomas to the Cowboys official website. “What am I doing on offense that’s making you do certain things?'” said Thomas. “Learning certain nuggets like that, not just from Duke, but also [offensive coordinator] Klayton Adams and [offensive line coach] Conor Riley. We’ve got Tyron Smith now.

“Even [pass rush consultant Brandon “BT” Johnson], I’ve talked to him a couple times to just try to get a feel for what it is I can do better as far as playing the left tackle position.”

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Even head coach Brian Schottenheimer described Guyton as a talented and athletic lineman capable of playing at an elite level. But Thomas also needs to prepare himself to play better and earn the right to the starting left tackle position. On top of that, the Cowboys also have Drew Shelton in the room. However, he’s not a real threat to the starting position yet. Despite that, Guyton remains in a troubling position.

Dallas Cowboys seemingly have more expectations for Tyler Guyton

Of course, Schottenheimer has put his faith in Guyton as the starter. But with Pro Football Focus’ grading across 650 snaps in 2025, it’s a slightly concerning picture. He got a 57.5 overall grade with a 50 pass-blocking grade, 64.9 run-blocking grade, 31 pressures allowed, six QB hits, seven penalties, and two sacks allowed. Meanwhile, his 2025 season was also disrupted by injuries.

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The stakes are high because this particular position will protect Dak Prescott’s blind side. The quarterback is also entering the season with high expectations. Armed with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the Cowboys possess the weaponry to dominate through the air. But it will all go to waste if the left tackle fails to protect the signal-caller from the opponents’ defenses. And a few days back, the head coach was singing praises of Guyton.

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“I think he’s doing some really great things,” Schottenheimer said as per NBC DFW. “I think his sets are very compact; he’s in control, he’s not oversetting. He’s playing the leverage game; his punches have been good, but I don’t think that’s anything new to the [full] pads. I think that started with him being one of the first guys back in the building. I think February, whatever I saw him, he was an offseason award winner.”

Even his teammates are impressed with the work Guyton has put in the offseason. Terrence Steele heaped praise on how Guyton has taken the competition with Nate Thomas professionally.

[He’s handled it] like a true pro,” Steele said of Guyton’s demeanor and work ethic to the Cowboys website. “He could’ve gone a different way about it, but he did it the right way. I was with him a lot this offseason, and he put a lot of great work in. The dude works his butt off, so he came into this camp confident and he’s on his way.

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“I’m very proud of him. I’m very, very proud of him.”

However, the question is no longer about his athleticism or potential. It is entirely about his mental focus, resilience, and ability to stay on the field. It’s time for Guyton to prove that he’s worth the starting shot.