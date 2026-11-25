The Steelers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles highlighted some major concerns surrounding Aaron Rodgers. Now, a former Steelers offensive guard is pointing them out.

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“A-Rod taking the snap count to zero damn near every play is starting to piss me off, CB. Like, I don’t know if he knows that he’s doing it now because he does it so much,” Trai Essex said on Snap Count with Charlie Batch and Trai Essex. “80% of the time, unless it’s a special situation, he is taking that play clock to one and to zero.

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“And he may be thinking that he’s seeing everything that defense has to offer, but after a while it becomes advantageous for the defense if they know that the snap is going to happen at one or zero, and so they can tee off. It does not become an advantage for the O-line anymore. That’s something that has to be addressed, I think, because it’s a thing. It’s been happening the entire year, and it happens, I kid you not, CB, I think 80% of the time.”

Essex played for the Steelers for seven seasons, and won two Super Bowls with the team. His voice carries weight.

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According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, 18 of 69 plays were snapped with just one second or no time remaining on the play clock. Matt Williamson, in his column for Steelers.com, noted that the Steelers leave 6.92 seconds on the play clock, while the league average is 8.3 seconds.

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Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola answered a fan’s question regarding the same concern. He noted that Rodgers doesn’t wear the wristbands with a flap that most quarterbacks do. So, a play has to be relayed to him in full, and he has to repeat it to the offense.

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Back in 2022, during the Packers’ game against the Lions, he did the same thing. According to Pride of Detroit reporter Jeremy Reisman, who was present at the stadium, he personally saw the clock run out at least three times before Rodgers snapped the ball.

However, the discussion doesn’t just end there. Co-host Charlie Batch noted that Rodgers wastes about five seconds on the play clock by not wearing the wristband, and highlighted another issue that’s creating problems for the Steelers.

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“Well, the one thing that Aaron Rodgers does not like to do is silent count underneath,” Batch pointed out. “He’s depending on his cadence and the offensive line to hear his voice. With the crowd being so loud, you can’t hear it. And if that’s the case, maybe that gives you a slight advantage if you went to a silent count underneath center.”

The Steelers have struggled to play well in away games, raising questions about their communication and overall performance. Their 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was another example of these problems. The offense struggled catastrophically, with Rodgers going 0-for-8 on passes before landing his first successful one.

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Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game, tight end Pat Freiermuth was asked about the team’s poor performances on the road.

“We can’t use the crowd noise or a road environment as an excuse. We play in some pretty good road environments, obviously, but that’s not an excuse, and we need to go out there and execute better,” Freiermuth said.

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When the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Green Bay Packers last year, thousands of Packers fans travelled to Pittsburgh to support their team. Their loud cheering made it difficult for Steelers players to hear each other on the field. That’s when Rodgers’ silent count came into play.

“Packers fans travel really well,” Rodgers said after the game. “First time in a while I used silent count for a home game. That’s a credit to those Packer fans.”

The veteran QB, unfortunately, has been benched by the Steelers heading into the Denver Broncos game.

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Rodgers is an experienced hand, having seen just about anything a defense has to offer in his long career. However, this time, his bold practice might be hurting the Steelers, who are now 6-4 in the league.