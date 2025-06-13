Staunch Carson Wentz Supporter Strips Nick Foles of Super Bowl Title as Former ESPN Radio Host Drops Bold Claim

Let’s go back to the 2017 Super Bowl victory, where the Eagles won against the Patriots. Not only is it famous for the ‘Philly Special’ play, but it also sparks a heated debate amongst the Birds fan club. Carson Wentz, who had an MVP-caliber season, threw a franchise-record 34 touchdown passes and led Philly to an 11-2 start before tearing his ACL in a game against the Rams. Nick Foles stepped in and led a historic postseason run that ended in a Super Bowl win and an MVP title.

But to this day, fans and analysts remain divided on who deserves the credit. With Wentz now 32 and fresh off a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, a former ESPN Radio host’s bold claim gave the conversation a new twist.

On the Ross Tucker Podcast, Jon Wiener threw a fireball at Foles’ legacy. Wiener said, “Carson Wentz, I think they were 10 and 1, right? So Carson Wentz, I think for the first 11 games started, then he got hurt. Nick Foles came in. To their credit, they won a Super Bowl. But everyone, you know, assigns it to Nick Foles. I don’t.” He further went on to say, “Nick Foles has never won a Super Bowl. Carson Wentz was the reason they won that Super Bowl. Do you think if Nick Foles started the season that year as the Eagles quarterback, they would have won a Super Bowl? No, that’s ludicrous. Ridiculous.” In other words, Foles can keep the MVP trophy, but not the credit.

But Tucker challenged the take, noting Wentz didn’t play a single playoff snap. To which Wiener doubled down: “Of course, yes. No, Wentz got one regardless because he was on the team. What I do is take it away from Nick Foles.” Translation? Yes, officially, Foles lifted the Lombardi, but it was Wentz who made it possible. Without him, the ride uphill wasn’t possible.

Ironically, Wentz has always taken a more realistic stance. Wentz had conflicting feelings about the 2017 run as he spoke before Super Bowl LIX, where his current team, the Chiefs, faced his former team, the Eagles. “It was definitely bittersweet,” he admitted. “Even though I wasn’t playing, to help bring that Super Bowl was pretty special. That’s something I’m definitely proud of, and I know everyone on that roster is proud of it too.”

It was a special year, but also bittersweet. And why not? Wentz was the MVP frontrunner. He laid the groundwork. But Foles completed the job. His name comes up in the history books, while Wentz got buried under the weight of injury. Now, jump cut to 2025, Wentz is a free agent, as Kansas City moved on without him. He played only three games during the 2024 regular season. And watched from the sidelines as the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40–22 in Super Bowl LIX. Still, Wentz says he holds no bitterness.

“That second year was pretty special,” Wentz said of Philadelphia. “The relationships with all those guys, the team chemistry. It was one of the most fun years of my life. I got married after that year. It was kind of a whirlwind for me.” So, the man in question has moved on, even though the radio hosts and fans may still debate over credit. But if you thought the credit war was already intense, Golden Tate III, a former Eagles receiver, added gasoline to the flames.

Golden Tate spills tea on the Carson Wentz and Nick Foles debate

On Bussin’ with the Boys, Tate revealed inside information about the Wentz-Foles relationship during that Super Bowl season. And it’s obvious that they weren’t exactly best friends. “Foles and Carson, they tolerated each other, but you could tell they were not best buds,” Tate said. “He [Carson] had his four to five, six guys [on] offense [and] defense that he liked and he hung with, and that was all that mattered.” Safe to say, Eagles were playing together on the field, but in the locker room? Well, not everyone was part of the same huddle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tate claims that Wentz wasn’t always the most approachable person in the locker room and frequently sulked after poor performances. But Foles made it a point to keep everyone engaged. “And you had Foles, who was coming into the locker room, he spoke with everybody. I wouldn’t get a single pass the entire game, but in the fourth quarter, he’d make me think it was still coming,” Tate recalled. “Hey, Golden, stay ready. Stay ready. I’m coming to you.” What Foles was trying to build was trust and relations. That’s what true leadership is.

So, at this point, Wentz’s NFL career has two possible outcomes: either he quietly fades away from the league that once named him its future MVP, or he becomes an insurance policy for a contender. But if Jon Wiener has anything to say about it, the one thing Wentz shouldn’t fade from is the record books. As per him, Wentz earned more than just a ring. He carried the Eagles to it, and Foles just coasted across the finish line.