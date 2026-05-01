“Stay Tuned”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Breaks Silence on Her Podcast’s Future Months After Putting It on Hold

Months after Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback, paused her popular podcast in early October with what was meant to be a one-month break, fans are still waiting for answers. During a recent Instagram Q&A session, she spoke honestly about where things stand. She did not lock in a return date, but made it clear she is still thinking it through. For now, she asked listeners to watch the space for updates while she decides what comes next.

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“For right now, just for somewhat of my mental health, and it’s also midseason, there have been changes in this podcast,” Kelly Stafford said on her Instagram story. “I just think I need to take a step back and kind of figure out what the plan is. I’m not saying this is over. I really need a second.

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The Morning After went on air in September 2021. Stafford initially used to host it alone, but later brought on Hank Winchester as a co-host. The podcast became popular for its relatable content on topics like motherhood, being an NFL wife, and casual conversations. The show also featured different guests, including her husband Matthew.

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The podcast hit a pause when Kelly shared she would be stepping away for some time. In October 2025, she announced that she would be gone from the podcast for about a month. She said she planned to take about a month off because the podcast was taking more time than she expected, especially during the NFL season, while raising her four daughters, twins Sawyer and Chandler, along with Hunter and Tyler. The podcast has not returned since then.

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“I think you can do a lot of good with a podcast if you do it right. So I’m trying to figure out what that looks like and still be super enjoyable for y’all. So stay tuned on that. I’m working on it, and once there is a decision that is made, I promise I’ll let y’all know.”

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The podcast had become tough to manage for Kelly Stafford, but it also began wearing her down mentally. This was a big reason why she stepped away from this project, which was otherwise very successful.

Kelly Stafford cites mental health as the reason for delay

Since 2021, Stafford has had to dedicate a significant amount of time to this podcast, apart from her round-the-clock mom duties and supporting her husband. The pressure must have been immense during the season. But because this was a podcast, a host also has to think about the audience they’re catering to. Stafford stepped away from The Morning After because it used to give her anxiety.

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“I miss it a lot.” she said. “What I don’t miss is the anxiety I used to get the night before every episode was released, wondering what headline was going to be created from the episode. It just felt like my name was in the headlines every week, and that is not what I wanted this podcast for. So that is a big reason why I took the break.

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“I needed the mental break. It was really nice just being there and supporting and being with my kids and Matthew all last season and not having to worry about it. But with that said, I really do miss it.”

Watching her husband have a brilliant 2025 on the gridiron must have been a massive joy for Kelly. It was a family affair, as Stafford’s most special moments were also celebrated by his four daughters. Visuals of these family moments went viral on social media, which also showed that it was important for Kelly Stafford. Her priorities simply changed at that time. Perhaps when things become better for her, The Morning After could return someday.