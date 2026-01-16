Aaron Rodgers Closest Friend Confirms Steelers QB’s Retirement Stance After Tearful Mike Tomlin Farewell

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers’ future suddenly uncertain after Pittsburgh’s playoff collapse

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defeat against the Houston Texans was the end of head coach Mike Tomlin’s coaching career. But alongside Tomlin, this game could also be the end of another legendary career. There’s a lot of speculation about Steelers QB1, Aaron Rodgers, hanging up his boots soon. With retirement looming for AROD, one of his closest friends and Los Angeles Rams wideout, Davante Adams, revealed what Rodgers could do next.

“One, I’m heartbroken for him because I know how much he wants it,” Davante Adams said during his appearance on the Up And Adams Show. “I know how much he deserves it, obviously. To see that game end that way, that’s not how any of us saw it happening. Definitely don’t want his career to end that way. You know, that’s one of my best friends, so that hurts me, hurts my heart a little bit to watch. Ultimately, just hoping that there is something left there for him to continue going. I just want to see him happy and see him finish at least the way he deserves to finish.”

Davante Adams did not speak as a distant observer. He spoke like family. The former Packers duo has long shared a brotherly bond that has outlasted teams, trades, and failed reunion attempts. On Up & Adams, Adams made it clear that his concern for Aaron Rodgers runs deeper than football. He admitted he has been pestering Rodgers for clarity on his future, but also stressed that he is deliberately giving him space to process everything.

With Aaron Rodgers now officially off the books in Pittsburgh, the uncertainty around his next move has only grown louder. His Steelers contract has run its course, and with new management set to shape a different long-term vision, there is no guarantee Rodgers fits into it.

Rodgers has kept his stance steady since the Steelers’ playoff exit. The veteran quarterback made it clear he would not rush into an emotional decision on retirement, choosing instead to step back and reflect on the season before committing to anything. Since those comments, no further update has arrived, leaving Rodgers’ future deliberately open and the speculation firmly on pause.

Based on these comments by Davante Adams, it appears that Aaron Rodgers’ retirement stance is that he is still striving to continue playing football, especially after leading Pittsburgh to a winning season and the AFC North title while completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards.

This commitment to continue also stems from his emotional message to Mike Tomlin after the Wild Card defeat. The veteran had a word with Tomlin after the playoff exit, visibly emotional about the loss.

“In the team meeting room Tuesday, Rodgers, through sobs, mustered one final, two-word message to [Tomlin]: ‘I’m sorry’, several players heard him say,” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo wrote. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry”.

Against Houston, Rodgers finished with just 146 passing yards, his lowest total ever in a Wild Card game, and for the first time at that stage, he failed to throw a single touchdown. Even more telling, it marked only the second Wild Card appearance of his career in which he was intercepted.

While there’s no confirmation about what the four-time MVP will do next regarding his career, the Pittsburgh Steelers owner, Art Rooney II, shared a major update about Rodgers’ future in the Steel City.

Art Rooney II addresses Aaron Rodgers’ future in Pittsburgh

After the Steelers ended their season with yet another postseason defeat, the future of Aaron Rodgers with the franchise is unknown. Rodgers was upfront about retiring at the end of this season before appearing to have a change of heart, as he displayed glimpses of his MVP-winning form throughout the year.

While his future in the league remains uncertain, the Steelers’ owner, Art Rooney II, spoke about whether Aaron Rodgers will return to play for Pittsburgh in the 2026 season.

“Aaron came here to play for Mike (Tomlin). So it will most likely affect his decision,” Rooney said.

Without Tomlin as the head coach, chances seem to be low for a shot at the Steelers re-signing Rodgers. Hence, it will be interesting to see which teams come calling to acquire the services of the 42-year-old, who will be featuring in his 22nd season in the NFL.