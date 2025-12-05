Steelers QB Makes Big Decision for WR Adam Thielen Amid Concerning Update

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was always going to be a gamble. Adam Thielen bet on himself by leaving the Minnesota Vikings for one last shot, joining the Steelers for his last ride in the league. Now, the veteran wide receiver is trying to fit in fast, and a young Steelers quarterback is already working overtime to make sure that Thielen’s bet pays off.

According to Steelers reporter Alan Saunders, Thielen said that “QB Will Howard and some other young players stayed after practice with him today to help him work on getting the checks and calls down in the playbook.”

He also admitted, “The concepts in Arthur Smith’s offense are familiar to him, but the verbiage is very different.”

The timing could not be more important. The Steelers sit at 6-6, tied at the top of the AFC North, and the offense still looks inconsistent. So the front office took a chance on a proven player. Maybe that spark comes from Thielen. His experience helps with route spacing, contested catches, or third-down trust. But he must adjust quickly.

Meanwhile, the depth chart tells a clear story. After D.K. Metcalf, the next leading receivers are running backs and tight ends. Then comes Calvin Austin III with 26 catches in 10 games. So yes, there is a real path for Thielen. A No. 2 role is not unrealistic. If he catches on to the playbook soon, he could help stabilize this passing attack before the postseason push.

Thielen has 8 catches for 69 yards in 11 games. Minnesota sits at 4-8 and out of the playoff race, so he asked out, hoping to join a contender. However, there are some concerning updates too.

Adam Thielen’s time in Steel City might not have a good end

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the move and claimed longtime Vikings fan favorite Adam Thielen. Still, the reaction around the league is mixed. Some insiders believe the Black and Gold might not be the ideal landing spot for a veteran chasing one last meaningful run. And because he arrived through waivers, the 35-year-old wideout never got to choose a contender or a system that suited him.

“Poor Thielen, like Brandon Cooks, was able to get through waivers and sign with any team he wanted,” during the Dec. 3 episode of ‘Pro Football Talk,’ Mike Florio said.

“The belief is he would prefer a Super Bowl contender, and the Steelers clearly are not that, nor is Thielen going to turn them into one. Still, he was claimed on waivers one day after being released by the Vikings.”

This take hits hard for Steelers Nation, and it frames the question everyone is now asking. Did Pittsburgh make a smart bet or just grab a name? And the standings make this more complicated.

Pittsburgh started strong with four wins in five games. After that, the slide hit fast. The team now sits at 6-6 and has only a 33 percent playoff chance, as per ESPN.

Still, there is one silver lining. Thielen has a relationship with Aaron Rodgers that could ease the transition. Or at the very least, offer some comfort if these final five games become the last stretch of their storied careers.