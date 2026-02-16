Congratulations Pour In as Ex-Steelers Star Announces Retirement

The Acrisure Stadium cheer for ‘No. 72 is reporting as an eligible receiver’ will now just be a fond memory for Steelers fans. On Sunday, the man who made that call famous, Zach Banner, officially announced his retirement from the NFL after years of battling injuries and spending time away from the field.

“This is that announcement that every professional athlete hates to make,” he said in an Instagram reel. “You try your hardest to play and perform at a high level as long as you can. You work so many hours and days on and off the field to chase your dreams and goals. You don’t really have time to process that announcement, but I’m here now. I am officially going to retire from the National Football League.”

He returned to play professionally after these setbacks, but the limited opportunities ultimately led him to announce his retirement from the NFL.

In the video, Banner thanked his family, friends, and the places that shaped his journey, including Tacoma, Guam, Lakes High School, and the University of Southern California. He also shared appreciation for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the city of Pittsburgh, which he called a second home for his family.

He spoke about his wife, Alex, and son Noah, saying they supported him through everything and gave him purpose. Banner also made it clear that injuries, especially the ACL tear in Week 1 of the 2020 season after earning the starting right tackle job, played a major role in his decision to retire.

Banner served as the Steelers’ swing tackle from 2018 to 2019 before earning the starting job in 2020. Fans still remember hearing “No. 72 is reporting as eligible receiver,” a moment that often brought energy to the stadium.

Zach Banner’s retirement marks the end of a determined journey, highlighting the sacrifices, challenges, and perseverance behind every NFL career, while leaving a legacy of inspiration for teammates, fans, and future athletes.

Messages pour in for Zach Banner from fans and teammates

After the post went live, support flooded the comments section. Teammates, friends, and fans all shared their messages. The love showed how much respect Banner earned during and after his time in the league.

Former basketball player Michael Carter-Williams reflected on Banner’s character and career, writing, “Congrats brother ❤️ great career and better person. Looking forward to see you strive in life after the field.” This comment highlights how Banner’s impact went beyond the football field, inspiring those around him.

His wife, Alex Banner, shared a personal note of love and support: “We love you ❤️.” It’s a reminder that behind every athlete is a strong support system celebrating their journey.

Banner’s former Steelers teammates also expressed pride and nostalgia. JC Hassenauer wrote, “Proud of you bro! I’m grateful to have been your teammate!”

Additionally, Andrew Wylie recalled, “Crazy we started together in Indy over 9 years ago brotha! Great times!” These messages show the deep bonds Banner formed during his career.

Fans joined in to celebrate his achievements both on and off the field. One commented, “Congratulations Zach on having a successful football career and being an upstanding who became a role model for so many! You are a mensch! We wish you the best of luck with all that comes next in your career and life!” emphasizing the respect he earned as a role model.

Another fan added, “Loved watching you play and appreciate you as a human being. 🖤💛,” showing that Banner’s influence extended beyond football.

Banner may not have had the long career he once dreamed of, but he clearly made an impact. As he steps away from football, he walks away respected in Pittsburgh, leaving behind resilience, gratitude, and memories that Steelers fans will always appreciate.