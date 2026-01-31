Mike McCarthy Loses Promising Steelers Coach Immediately After Patrick Graham’s Hiring

The NFL coaching carousel keeps spinning, and just days after Patrick Graham’s hiring, another notable coaching move has surfaced, impacting both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike McCarthy’s broader coaching landscape.

On Saturday, Steelers Depot shared breaking news on X.

“Steelers DBs coach Gerald Alexander will be leaving to become the Vikings’ new defensive pass game coordinator, per Ian Rapoport,” the tweet read.

The departure further thins Pittsburgh’s defensive staff and underscores Gerald Alexander’s growing reputation, while also showing how league-wide coaching changes continue to create ripple effects beyond just one team.

This story is still developing and will be updated!!