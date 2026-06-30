Aaron Rodgers Accused of Holding Back $132M WR as Steelers Face Brutal Reality Check

Aaron Rodgers and D.K. Metcalf are heading into their second season together as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback-wide receiver duo. However, not everyone believes this pairing is bringing out the best in the star wideout.

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“I’m going to put a pin on that Steelers conversation,” said Nate Tice on NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal, via YouTube. “It’s the quarterback, man, it’s the quarterback. Which is funny, because I think most people don’t think that’s the thing that’s limiting it.”

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In Tice’s recent rankings of all 32 NFL wide receiver groups, he wasn’t particularly sold on D.K. Metcalf. He did acknowledge the receiver’s flaws, but at the same time, he believes the bigger issue is Rodgers.

According to Tice, Rodgers’ evolving play style at 42 years old is limiting Metcalf’s impact. With taking hits becoming much tougher than they were earlier in his career, Rodgers now prefers to get the ball out quickly, often relying on short passes and checkdowns instead of pushing it downfield. That’s something, Tice believes, doesn’t play to Metcalf’s strengths as a deep-threat receiver.

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Imago Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers traded their second-round and seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Metcalf. The team offered him a four-year contract worth $132 million, keeping him in Pittsburgh until the end of the 2029 season. The All-Pro was believed to form a partnership with Rodgers and take the Steelers’ offense to soaring heights.

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However, nothing of that sort happened, as the WR recorded his worst stats since getting drafted in 2019. He added only 850 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 59 receptions. He recorded 80+ receiving yards in only four games, while the rest were 55 or below it. While the duo’s lack of chemistry and Metcalf’s inconsistency were also to be blamed, Tice pointed his fingers towards Rodgers not being able to fully utilize the 28-year-old receiver.

The main reason for it was Rodgers being 41 at the start of the 2025 season. Unlike his past self, his ability to take hits has decreased. So, rather than making deep throws, he prioritized making quick plays and focused on checkdowns. Despite him still portraying an elite arm, throwing over 3,300+ receiving yards, his accuracy and deep throws have gotten worse over the years.

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As a result, while the former Miss Ole Rebels WR can use his explosive speed and get into tight spaces or outrun defensive backs, Rodgers can’t really throw it to him. However, Metcalf also excels at making dashes after receptions. The Steelers could focus on that aspect for better chemistry. Besides, Rodgers will be 43 during the regular season. So, it is highly unlikely that he will get back to his MVP form.

Regardless, the Steelers seem to have a good offensive line. If they can protect him for a few more seconds, maybe the fans can get a glimpse of his former self. The franchise has also gone and added new stars to the offense, making his job a bit easier. It also takes pressure away from Metcalf. While the Steelers seem to have made significant changes to their offense, it is still not enough to convince an ESPN analyst.

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ESPN analyst is not impressed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense

Last season, besides Aaron Rodgers and D.K. Metcalf, the only good thing about the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offense was its offensive line. However, with Mike McCarthy as the head coach, the franchise has made several additions to change that. They have added WR Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Rico Dowdle in the offseason and picked former Alabama WR Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft. However, Bill Barnwell of ESPN is still not convinced by such firepower on offense.

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“Another offseason brought another trade for an expensive wide receiver by an organization that had developed a reputation for finding its own in the middle rounds of the draft,” wrote ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. “Michael Pittman Jr. is a good fit for what Aaron Rodgers wants to do (get the ball out quickly for short completions), but a bad fit for what the Steelers need (a wide receiver who can stretch teams downfield). Second-round pick Germie Bernard should be an upgrade on Calvin Austin III, and it’s fair to pin the problems creating big plays on the quarterback and his desire to stay clean, but the Steelers need to find a way to create explosive plays in 2026.”

Imago Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers huddle before a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

On top of his analysis, Barnwell also claims that Metcalf is only a former shell of his Pro Bowl self. If the Steelers are to succeed, they need the veteran wide receiver in his best shape in the upcoming season. Steel City has lots of options. Besides the obvious ones, there are Pat Freiermuth, Jaylen Warren, and Darnell Washington. While they have shown that they can perform well, they suffer from inconsistency.

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Because of all the issues, Barnwell has the 21st-ranked offense in the league. Although it is certainly better than how they finished last season (25th in total offense), it still isn’t enough for them to be truly considered a threat in the offense. The Lombardi Trophy last came to Pittsburgh in February 2009. Since then, they not only failed to win the Super Bowl but have also lost their last seven playoff games. So, the Steelers have a lot to prove this season. With a new coach and a set of new players, if they can overcome inconsistency, they may very well be the biggest surprise of 2026.