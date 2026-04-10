Aaron Rodgers Accused of Holding Steelers Hostage Amid Pre-Draft QB Uncertainty

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been in limbo since the season wrapped up almost three months ago. Although there are still hints of a potential reunion, nothing is clear yet, keeping everyone in suspense as the offseason progresses. Meanwhile, that delay has started to draw criticism from analysts.

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“This is a very sad story to me, that the Pittsburgh Steelers are being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers, because they did this to themselves,” Skip Bayless said on Monday’s episode of The Arena: Gridiron.

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Then, Bayless doubled down on his stance by questioning Rodgers’ current level of play.

“Aaron Rodgers is washed. He’s done, and he’s been done since his final year in Green Bay… But the Steelers have no other option. They’re stuck because of what they didn’t do to find a quarterback.”

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Even last year, Rodgers didn’t join the Steelers until June, and he’s had similar situations in Green Bay and New York. Because of this, many people around the league think the Steelers are just the newest team facing his long decision-making process.

And last year he showed he can lead the team. Rodgers had a passer rating of 94.8 with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 16 games in 2025.

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Sources also say that money is the potential reason for holdup. Rodgers is reportedly aiming for something closer to his market value, around $30 million after taking just $13.65 million last season. Considering he led Pittsburgh to the playoffs, it’s clear why he’d be looking for a significant raise.

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Regardless, the Steelers are in a very tough spot as they wait for Rodgers. Several top quarterbacks, including Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins, have already joined other teams. This leaves Pittsburgh in a bit of a bind at the quarterback position, especially since the draft is only two weeks away.

The Steelers are in a tough spot with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as their only quarterbacks, especially since Howard hasn’t played in the NFL yet. This is why there’s a lot of talk about them needing to pick a top quarterback in the draft, no matter what happens with Rodgers, as this uncertainty is really holding them back.

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Aaron Rodgers’ uncertainty puts Steelers’ draft plan under pressure

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches in just two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting to hear about Aaron Rodgers. If he decides to come back, the team can relax about finding a quarterback. But if he doesn’t return, that position quickly turns into their top priority for draft night at Acrisure Stadium.

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On Tuesday’s episode of “NFL Live,” former NFL player Mark Spears explained why waiting could be risky.

“There’s a lot of glaring issues in Pittsburgh, but the one glaring issue that you cannot win without in this league is high-level quarterback play,” Spears said. “You have to take swings at quarterbacks out of college and hope one of them can turn into their Dak Prescott.”

He also pointed toward Ty Simpson as a name to watch, suggesting Pittsburgh could see him as a long-term answer under center.

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Simpson also has a strong college background worth mentioning. He played four years at Alabama, took over as the starter last season, and made a quick impression. He topped the NCAA in completions and attempts, demonstrating both productivity and poise in a tough environment.

Now, things are getting even more intriguing. The 23-year-old player is almost 20 years younger than Rodgers and has a lot of potential. With ESPN listing him as the second-best quarterback prospect, picking him at No. 21 might be a clever choice for Pittsburgh if they decide to stop waiting around.