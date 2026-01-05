Aaron Rodgers Affirms Retirement Stance After Addressing Steelers’ AFC North Win

In Week 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers survived the Baltimore Ravens in a nerve-shredder under the lights. The AFC North crown was on the line, and Pittsburgh refused to blink. Most importantly, the win pushed the black and gold into the playoffs. With that, Aaron Rodgers will play one more game at least.

Rodgers’ future became the story over the year. So naturally, NBC reporter Melissa Stark went there. Right after the game, she asked the question hanging in the air. Rodgers did not dodge it; instead, he met it head-on.

“No, I’m just—it’s been a grinding year,” Rodgers explained. “And the two years before that were tough as well. So it’s been an absolute blessing to be here with these fans and this organization and Mike [Tomlin] and the leadership that we’ve got with these guys,” he said.

Then, Rodgers opened up more.

“I think we found that little bit of something special, which is belief, tonight on the offensive side. And I’m proud of our guys with the way we responded in the fourth quarter.”

That belief showed, especially when it mattered most. Meanwhile, the game itself was pure chaos, with both teams taking turns leading late.

Eventually, Rodgers came through as he hit Calvin Austin on a 26-yard dart to the left side of the end zone. It’s a touchdown, and Steelers Nation exploded. However, the drama was not done, as Chris Boswell missed the extra point. Just like that, the score sat at 26-24.

In the game, Rodgers completed 31 passes in 47 attempts for 294 yards with 1 touchdown.

Finally, the Steelers closed it out and became the AFC North champs. This came in year 1 of Aaron Rodgers running the Steelers’ offense. When asked how it felt, Rodgers did not hide it.

Aaron Rodgers & Steelers clinch AFC North

In the post-game, NBC reporter Melissa Stark also asked Aaron Rodgers how he felt as they won the AFC North.

“It’s pretty emotional, honestly,” Rodgers answered. “It’s been a great year. I’m thankful for these guys, and I’m excited to be going to the playoffs for the first time in a long while.”

With the latest win, the Steelers locked up their first AFC North title since 2020. They closed the regular season at 10-7. Even more, Rodgers now heads back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Then again, it was not always smooth.

The Steelers burst out with a 4-1 start and looked comfortable early. However, things tightened quickly. Losses piled up, five in a seven-game stretch, and doubt crept in. Still, Pittsburgh answered when it mattered. A massive 27-22 win over the Ravens in Week 14 shifted the race. After that, wins over the Dolphins and the Lions followed. Just like that, breathing room returned atop the division.

Meanwhile, the offense took on a new look. Rodgers sat at the center of it all. Around him, DK Metcalf brought muscle on the outside, and Kenneth Gainwell added balance in the backfield. Together, it gave Pittsburgh options, and more importantly, it gave the huddle belief late in games.

And of course, during these stretches, Rodgers showed he still has it. At 42, he stayed calm in the pocket. He had a passer rating of 94.8 with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 16 games.

Now, for the Steelers, the goal is simple: go deeper than they have in recent years.