Aaron Rodgers Announces “Next Chapter” With Mysterious Wife Brittani as Steelers QB Reveals Retirement Plans

Aaron Rodgers has spent much of his career keeping his personal life away from the spotlight. That’s especially true when it comes to his wife, Brittani. The NFL community has been searching for her online ever since Rodgers revealed her name on The Pat McAfee Show in 2024. And since 2025, he’s also been sporting a wedding ring. A year later, the Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback has revealed his next plans with Brittani.

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“My next chapter in my life is fatherhood,” Rodgers said in a conversation with The Washington Post’s Salena Zito. “We are not expecting yet, but I cannot wait to be a father.”

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Fatherhood has been in Rodgers’ mind for a long time. He had voiced his thoughts on GMA a few years ago, when he was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, and seemed excited for the life-changing role.

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“It’s gonna be a really fun challenge. I’ve done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years, and look forward to taking care of another life at some point,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be so fun. I’ve dreamt about what that would be like and I’m really excited about that chapter, whenever that comes.”

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Rodgers has deliberately kept his marriage private. He even chided the paparazzi for trying to find out more about his relationship and following him around California. To escape the constant, annoying attention, he even moved out of his Malibu home he bought in 2019. He finds it “bizarre” how invested the media is in his private life.

During a recent conversation with Pat McAfee, the quarterback revealed that Brittani also wanted privacy. She didn’t want to be a social media WAG. Rodgers claimed that she simply wants to “start a family together” and spend her life with him.

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Even though fans have never seen Brittani in public before, Rodgers clearly values her presence in his life. He is entering his 22nd and final NFL season, a decision he said he made after he ran it by his wife. Rodgers also credited her with orchestrating his reunion with his estranged family.

“A big part of it was getting married and having those conversations with my wife that allowed me to kind of open up of the possibility of coming together,” he told NFL Network. “Having her by my side during this process has been really special. I miss those relationships and there were reasons for it that don’t need to be talked about. I’m thankful that’s come all the way around.”

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However, it is possible that once Rodgers settles into homely life, fans will not get to see him around much. He’d said on The Pat McAfee Show (where he was once a recurring host) that it will be “Keyser Soze” for him when he hangs up his cleats, and he won’t be “out and about” much.

That is the expected belief in the league too.

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“After this season, don’t expect to see much of Aaron Rodgers in the public eye,” an NFL insider told the Daily Mail. “Once his career ends, he plans to step away from that world almost entirely. Outside of a future Hall of Fame appearance or maybe the occasional Kentucky Derby sighting, he has no interest in television work or staying in the spotlight. His focus is fully shifting toward life as a husband and, hopefully, a father, regardless of how this final season plays out. Even if an injury cuts things short, his decision is already made. It’s a promise he made to both himself and his wife.”

Before that walk-off into the sunset, Rodgers is committed to delivering his best to make the Steelers a contender this year. His move to the team last year added some much-needed momentum, which the team will definitely use to build their plans for 2026. Perhaps a baller of a final season will make for the perfect story to tell his kids.