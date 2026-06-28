Aaron Rodgers Being Called a “Cancer” to the Locker Room Draws Verdict From Steelers Legend

There has always been this narrative that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is difficult to work with. His former teammates, like Jermichael Finley and Greg Jennings, have openly called him out for being a “diva” and selfish on the field. ESPN Radio host Chris Canty famously took it a step further by calling him a “cancer” to the locker room during his stint in New York. While these people have a certain perspective towards the quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Charlie Batch is not a fan of that perspective. Recently, Batch gave his verdict on the matter, putting the matter of “selfish” Aaron Rodgers behind him.

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“You didn’t hear what those type of rumblings in Green Bay about A-Rod,” said Charlie Batch on The Snap Count podcast, via BIGPLAY Pittsburgh on YouTube. “All of a sudden, in New York, when you didn’t win, he’s a cancer. But you bring him here to Pittsburgh, and they love him. And I’m not saying because we are here every day.

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I’ve seen him witness the way that these players are talking about him, and he builds relationships, genuine relationships. People within the organization, they adore him. That’s why they wanted to do business for an additional year, this year, to bring Aaron back because of what he brings in that locker room.”

Despite there being so much talk around Rodgers being self-centered, his Steelers teammates actually do adore, respect, and follow him. Just what Batch is hinting about. In fact, there have been multiple instances to show that.

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Second-year quarterback Will Howard has always been vocal about how helpful the veteran is. Even backup quarterback Mason Rudolph shared the same feeling. Last year, Rodgers was a mentor to rookie Howard, and now he is doing the same with rookie Drew Allar. Also, as far as the tag “diva” goes, Rodgers is actually the one spoiling the rest of his teammates.

Imago Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Around last Christmas, the Rodgers gifted each of his Steelers offensive linemen a Can-Am Maverick X3 side-by-side off-road vehicle for protecting him on the field. Each one of those cars costs around $20,000. It shows how much he loves and cares for his teammates. Besides the Steelers, he also has well-wishers from the Packers.

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His Packers teammate Kurt Benkert has mentioned how Rodgers is “the most selfless teammate” he has been around.

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Rodgers is someone who showcases tough love. He always wants the best from his teammates, which often leads to him calling them out during training sessions or on the field. Last offseason, he even scolded the Steelers’ offensive linemen for not performing well. And when he did perform well, Rodgers did send across that car!

Being a Super Bowl and four-time NFL MVP winner, the quarterback has set a standard for himself. People often view him as arrogant, but now that he is in his 40’s, it seems that he is simply a perfectionist. He wants his teammates to be there to receive the ball when he throws it. But that does not necessarily mean that he dislikes them. It is his way of showing love. In the end, it proves one thing: don’t believe everything that is said!