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Aaron Rodgers ‘Bummed Out’ After Being Deprived of Major Wish for Steelers-Packers Preseason Game

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Utsav Jain

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Aug 12, 2026 | 2:35 PM EDT

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Aaron Rodgers ‘Bummed Out’ After Being Deprived of Major Wish for Steelers-Packers Preseason Game

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Utsav Jain

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Aug 12, 2026 | 2:35 PM EDT

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It’s been three years since Aaron Rodgers looked around Lambeau Field alongside his teammate Randall Cobb and walked down the tunnel together. Now heading into the 2026 preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the same head coach who helped build his Packers’ legacy, A-Rod has a chance to play against his old team Thursday night. His only regret – location.

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The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium this Thursday for their first preseason game. While it’s still unclear whether Rodgers will play in the game or not, he wishes the game were happening at Lambeau Field. That’s the message he relayed in a Zoom meeting with several reporters.

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“Aaron Rodgers says he was ‘really hoping’ this preseason game was at Lambeau after last year’s game in Pittsburgh,” noted The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman on X. “Said he’s ‘bummed out’ it’s not. Wanted to play in Lambeau, visit his old trainer’s room, visit his favorite restaurant Chives, and get a quick nine in at GBCC.”

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Through his two years with the New York Jets and last season with the Steelers, Rodgers never got a chance to play at Lambeau. Last season’s schedule gave Rodgers a home game against the team that once drafted him. What’s more, after this preseason game, the Packers aren’t facing the Steelers again in the regular season. Considering this is Rodgers’ last NFL season, that means he’ll never get to play in Lambeau again.

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Now, head coach Mike McCarthy had noted that he’d like Rodgers to be on the field for 30 or 40 snaps this preseason. While Rodgers has said he’ll play if McCarthy wants him to play, AR8 has also clarified that the preseason is “not real football.” If this preseason opener was happening in Lambeau, though, things might have been very different.

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Utsav Jain

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Utsav Jain is an NFL GameDay Features Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in delivering engaging, in-depth coverage from the ES Social SportsCenter Desk. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication and extensive experience in digital media, he skillfully combines sharp insights with compelling storytelling to bring readers closer to the game. Utsav excels at capturing the nuances of locker room dynamics, game-day plays, and the deeper meanings behind the moments that define NFL seasons. Known for his creative approach, Utsav believes that in today’s sports world, even a single emoji by a player can tell a powerful story. His work goes beyond traditional reporting to decode these subtle signals, offering fans a richer, more connected experience.

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