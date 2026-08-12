Aaron Rodgers ‘Bummed Out’ After Being Deprived of Major Wish for Steelers-Packers Preseason Game

It’s been three years since Aaron Rodgers looked around Lambeau Field alongside his teammate Randall Cobb and walked down the tunnel together. Now heading into the 2026 preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the same head coach who helped build his Packers’ legacy, A-Rod has a chance to play against his old team Thursday night. His only regret – location.

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The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium this Thursday for their first preseason game. While it’s still unclear whether Rodgers will play in the game or not, he wishes the game were happening at Lambeau Field. That’s the message he relayed in a Zoom meeting with several reporters.

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“Aaron Rodgers says he was ‘really hoping’ this preseason game was at Lambeau after last year’s game in Pittsburgh,” noted The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman on X. “Said he’s ‘bummed out’ it’s not. Wanted to play in Lambeau, visit his old trainer’s room, visit his favorite restaurant Chives, and get a quick nine in at GBCC.”

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 releases a pass downfield during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_016 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Through his two years with the New York Jets and last season with the Steelers, Rodgers never got a chance to play at Lambeau. Last season’s schedule gave Rodgers a home game against the team that once drafted him. What’s more, after this preseason game, the Packers aren’t facing the Steelers again in the regular season. Considering this is Rodgers’ last NFL season, that means he’ll never get to play in Lambeau again.

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Now, head coach Mike McCarthy had noted that he’d like Rodgers to be on the field for 30 or 40 snaps this preseason. While Rodgers has said he’ll play if McCarthy wants him to play, AR8 has also clarified that the preseason is “not real football.” If this preseason opener was happening in Lambeau, though, things might have been very different.