Aaron Rodgers Caught in Crossfire as Pittsburgh Reporter Drops Raw Truth After Mike Tomlin’s Move

Aaron Rodgers may be 41, but the spotlight follows him wherever he goes. “He’s trying to play as if he’s 10 years younger, and he’s not close to the same player,” an anonymous defensive coach recently told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Rodgers’ age isn’t just a number—the veteran quarterback is now the oldest active player on the Steelers’ roster, and many are watching closely to see if he can carry a team aiming for a Super Bowl.

The Achilles injury Rodgers suffered in 2023 has raised red flags about his mobility. “He’s jumpy and has missed some throws I’ve never seen him miss,” that defensive coach reportedly said, reflecting on Rodgers’ final season with the Jets. Another anonymous NFL executive added context to the concern, noting that even a player of Rodgers’ caliber isn’t immune to the long-term effects of tearing an Achilles at 40. “Rodgers has been so good for so long that it’s almost like people believed he was immune,” an NFL executive said, as reported by Bleacher Report.

Despite the caution, Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh has been met with optimism. Both the Steelers and Rodgers have glowed positive about his role. As of now, Rodgers has yet to take the field in a Steelers uniform, keeping the speculation alive about how much his age and previous injury will factor into his performance. But with the second week of preseason games underway, broadcaster and writer Austin Bechtold has suggested that fans may (or should) finally get a glimpse of the veteran in action.

“I first and foremost think that Rodgers, Metcalf, mainly everybody, should play in this game…I want to see them get some live game reps, and I understand that you had the joint practice against Tampa Bay and can work on some things there. Sure, some things that you don’t want to put on tape, even if it’s in the preseason and you’re running a vanilla offense, you can maybe do it against Tampa Bay…I still want to see Aaron Rodgers in what Mike Tomlin calls an in-stadium setting, a game-time, game-day setting to just be able to shake off some of that rust because people that have concerns about Rodgers’ age,” Bechtold said on 93.7 The Fan.

As the Steelers gear up for action against the Bucs, the same set of players who missed Week 1 are set to miss Week 2. What’s more, there is a chance that DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Cam Heyward, Isaac Seumalo, Patrick Queen, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott, and others might not play in the preseason at all.

Rodgers, for one, was present for the joint practice. However, when Tomlin was asked if Rodgers’ preseason work would be limited to joint practices with the Bucs, he avoided confirming it. “I’ll deal with next week, next week,” he said. In the first preseason game, Mason Rudolph started. While Skylar Thompson played most of the game, Logan Woodside finished with the final drive. It would appear that Bechtold and Steelers fans might be left disappointed.

The Steelers’ head coach had earlier hinted that the veteran QB might not get any action in the preseason at all. But former NFL player Chris Simms has a different opinion.

Why does Chris Simms think Aaron Rodgers should play in the preseason?

Speaking of the coaches who don’t play their QBs in the preseason, Tomlin said the reporters might be “looking at one.” Speaking of his earlier comment, the coach explained that Rodgers’ 21 years of experience mean his preparation needs differ from others. And he must adapt to players’ needs. “And so if I’m not adaptable and open to adjustments relative to the needs of our guys, then I’m not doing my job,” Tomlin said.

Former NFL QB and now football analyst Simms holds a different opinion. He argued that keeping the 41-year-old out of preseason games would be a mistake, saying Rodgers should shake off rust before Week 1 rather than facing a tough Jets defense and a hostile crowd without any live reps to prepare. “Hey, you want to be cautious, I get that. I think they’re making a mistake there, in my opinion…Why do we want them cobwebs out, and get used to things when it counts the most, Week 1?” Simms said on PFT Live.

He even pointed out that Tom Brady, at 44 and fresh off a Super Bowl win, played in the 2021 preseason. He argued that Rodgers, who has looked unsettled in recent years, could benefit from the experience too, noting that many quarterbacks say getting a hit in preseason helps them settle in. “Even the great ones sometimes need to get out there. And we’ve talked about Rodgers. He’s been one of the more jittery quarterbacks in all of football over the last two or three years. To me, it’s the experience,” Simms said.

In his lone full season with the Jets in 2024, Rodgers posted 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 63% completion rate, though the team finished with a 5-12 record. Now, when it comes to Rodgers’ preseason involvement, Tomlin appears to have made up his mind unless the situation convinces him to reconsider.