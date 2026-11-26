Aaron Rodgers had already made up his mind about his future in Pittsburgh before the Steelers officially released him. On The Pat McAfee Show, the four-time NFL MVP revealed that he had told Mike McCarthy to release him if the head coach refused to change the offensive play-calling.

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The quarterback also accused McCarthy of falling asleep during meetings and missing team activities. The accusations – that McCarthy fell asleep in meetings and confused team identity at halftime – undermined player confidence in his leadership, per Rodgers. What followed was a rapid end to their partnership.

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The latest development came on Thursday, November 26, when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers had cleared waivers and become a free agent. The 42-year-old is now free to explore his options after the Steelers released him a day earlier, following his public criticism of McCarthy.

The fallout had been building since the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Rodgers described several incidents that had damaged his confidence in McCarthy, including a moment during halftime when the coach reportedly broke an offensive huddle with the words, “One, two, three, Packers.”

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Rodgers said the players were left questioning the coach’s focus after the incident. McCarthy later acknowledged the mistake, describing it as an “embarrassing moment.”

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Pittsburgh’s decision to bench Rodgers had come shortly before the quarterback’s explosive interview. The Steelers announced on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would start their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos, with Rodgers set to be inactive. The move came hours after McCarthy had publicly indicated that Rodgers would remain the starting quarterback despite the team’s loss to Philadelphia.

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Rodgers said he found out about the decision through a phone call from tight end Pat Freiermuth rather than directly from McCarthy. He also explained that his disagreement with the coach centered on the offense and who should be responsible for calling plays.

During his interview, Rodgers revealed what he had told McCarthy during their conversation.

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“If you try and bench me or don’t change the play calling then you should just release me, because I feel like at this point, I’m doing what’s right for the organization,” Rodgers said.

McCarthy’s response, according to Rodgers, was that he would do what he believed was right for the organization. The quarterback interpreted that decision as the coach choosing to move on from him. Rodgers also made it clear that he did not intend to return to Pittsburgh, saying, “That ship has sailed.”

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The Steelers subsequently made the release official on Wednesday, November 25. NFL Network’s reporting indicated that the organization had initially planned to retain Rodgers after benching him, but changed course following his appearance on McAfee’s show. Since the NFL trade deadline had passed, Rodgers was placed on waivers before becoming an unrestricted free agent after no team claimed him.

Rodgers’ accusations did not remain solely a dispute between the quarterback and his head coach. ESPN reported that multiple NFL sources corroborated several of his claims, including the allegation that McCarthy fell asleep during meetings and the halftime huddle incident. One source reportedly told ESPN, “It’s all true.” The reporting supported specific parts of Rodgers’ account, rather than establishing every criticism he made about McCarthy.

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The head coach, meanwhile, defended his decision to bench the veteran. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, McCarthy said the situation had reached a point where Rodgers had issued an ultimatum that he considered outside the quarterback’s responsibilities.

“We got to a point, we’d talked about some things, communication, things like that, and there was an ultimatum made that was clearly out of his job description,” McCarthy said.

Steelers president Art Rooney II also publicly backed McCarthy. In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rooney said he expected the coach to remain in charge beyond the current season and made clear that he did not accept Rodgers’ approach to the disagreement.

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“I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he’ll be our coach this season, next season, and beyond,” Rooney said.

Rooney further argued that the organization could not tolerate ultimatums and criticized Rodgers for making his grievances public so close to a game. His comments made clear that Pittsburgh’s leadership was standing behind McCarthy rather than reconsidering its decision to move on from the quarterback.

The Steelers will now turn to Mason Rudolph as they prepare for Denver. Pittsburgh entered Week 12 with a 6-4 record after consecutive defeats, including the loss to Philadelphia. Rodgers started all 10 games he played this season, completing 220 of 361 passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

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Rodgers had previously indicated that the 2026 season would be his last in the NFL. With his Pittsburgh tenure over and no team claiming him off waivers, the veteran quarterback is now facing an uncertain next chapter in what he had described as his final campaign.