Aaron Rodgers’ Commitment To NFL Career Questioned Days After QB Signs $22M Steelers Contract

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers signed a contract to return to the Steelers for the 2026 season

The deal includes a base salary of upto $23 M, with incentives pushing it close to $25 M

Rodgers claims that he didn't want to make any emotional decisions about his return

Entering his 22nd NFL season, Aaron Rodgers has played for only three teams, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being his third. And while Rodgers claims that 2026 will be his final year playing in the league (a feeling he had for the 2025 season as well), it won’t be a total shocker if he were to take his sweet time during the 2027 offseason, leaving teams hanging about his final decision. Rodgers, who has shown a pattern of holding off his decisions deeper into the offseasons, has officially been put on the radar as his delays keep putting a big question mark over his commitment to the league.

“He wanted to be known for more than football. Mission accomplished,” said Cowherd on Tuesday’s episode of The Herd. “Mysterious, curious, controversial, lost his endorsements, fascinating, interesting. I can’t take my eyes off him. But not everybody chooses the same path.

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“When I think of Aaron, I think of a lot of things, and football. With Brady and Manning, I thought of football. That’s okay. He’s (Aaron) become sort of that great friend you have who’s a great hang and interesting. Disappears for a while, you’re not going to rely on him, but you love being around him every couple of years. I would prefer my quarterback not be that, but that’s what he is.”

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Since 2021, Aaron Rodgers has been putting a big question mark over his commitments to NFL franchises. Throughout most of his early career, he typically made long-term commitments, particularly during his time with the Green Bay Packers. However, everything changed in March 2021 when he refused to sign a routine contract restructuring. By withholding, he maintained leverage, skipped mandatory minicamps, and publicly questioned the organization’s culture.

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Later that season, Rodgers went on to earn the MVP award. Following this, he openly contemplated retirement or a potential trade, ultimately delaying his decision until March 2022, when he signed a substantial three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers. A similar pattern emerged in the 2023 offseason, when Rodgers chose not to commit to a contract or team until he completed a four-day Darkness Retreat, resulting in his trade to the New York Jets.

After playing with the Jets, Rodgers went silent yet again and delayed making any team commitments until June 2025. He then signed a late one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A similar situation unfolded this year as well. And Cowherd feels that this unusual behavior from a standout NFL player like Rodgers highlights his commitment issues.

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Unlike Aaron Rodgers, Colin Cowherd saw former NFL players like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as more responsible and professional when it comes to handling football business and prioritizing their commitment. Brady served as the ideal figure for his teams, rarely criticizing management and accepting below-market contracts to help secure better rosters. In contrast, Rodgers takes a skeptical approach, openly challenging front offices on personnel and contracts.

But Rodgers may also have his reasons behind delaying his commitments to any team at this stage of his career. At 42 years old, the veteran QB has seemingly treated his career on a year-to-year basis. He used the early months of the year to evaluate his physical health and desire to play before locking into financial agreements. And that was always his plan before the commitment for the 2026 season.

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“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions,” said Rodgers after his last match for the Steelers. “I’m disappointed. Obviously, it was such a fun year. A lot of adversity, but a lot of fun. Been a great year, overall in my life, the last year, and this is a really good part of that, coming here and being part of this team, so it’s disappointing to be sitting here with the season over.”

While that’s one perspective, a few linked the delay to a deliberate move from Rodgers to negotiate a more financially beneficial contract for him. “All I’m gonna say is, ‘It’s about the money,” said Steelers legend Charlie Batch on the Snap Count Show.

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Rodgers did receive a hike. Compared to his 2025 payout, where he received $13.65 million for a year. Now, for the 2026 season, the QB will reportedly be getting a base salary of between $22 million and $23 million, with incentives potentially pushing the overall value close to $25 million.

For money or not, the Steelers anyway wanted their star quarterback back on the team as they head into the 2026 NFL season.

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The Steelers locker room is happy to have Aaron Rodgers back

“It’s awesome. I was excited,” said OT Troy Fautanu. “I was happy to see him back, obviously, to have our leader back from last year. Having a year with him and learning, [we’ve] kind of just picked up where we left off. It felt like we never really left, him being back in the huddle.”

Hopes are high for the Steelers to pick things up from where they left off. The team showed glimpses of excellence last season. And with marquee additions like WR Michael Pittman Jr., coming ahead of the 2026 season, the team appears in good spirits.

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Most recently, Rodgers also attended the Steelers’ OTA session on May 18, and immediately gelled up with his new target, Pittman, as they engaged in regular drills. “He made a couple of great throws, and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really playing with Aaron,'” said Pittman.

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers’ performance unfolds in their Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 13, where Rodgers will most likely land the starting QB role.