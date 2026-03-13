Aaron Rodgers Complicates Steelers Plans as New Timeline Emerges for Final Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers delay leaves Steelers QB plans stuck in offseason limbo

Ian Rapoport expects Rodgers decision before 2026 NFL Draft

Steelers may still draft QB at No.21 regardless of Rodgers choice

The entire offseason blueprint for the Pittsburgh Steelers hinges on the decision of one man. The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers. For the second straight offseason, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not yet made his intentions clear. Now, an insider shared a new update that complicates the Steelers’ plans rather than bringing clarity.

“The Steelers take a quarterback at 21; they’ve done all the quarterback homework, it’s not going to affect,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said on the recent The Insiders podcast. “Aaron Rodgers said on the McAfee show, it’s not going to affect his decision at all. So if the Steelers take one, it’s not going to say, ‘all right, now I’m going to retire.’ This is everything he told us in a nutshell, which is, ‘I know you’re watching me. I know you’re interested. You’re going to have to keep waiting.'”

While some elite prospects like Fernando Mendoza or Ty Simpson may not be available by the time the Pittsburgh Steelers reach pick No. 21 in the draft, a few young quarterbacks would certainly welcome the opportunity if their name is called.

Players like Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and Carson Beck still have plenty to prove at the NFL level and could see Pittsburgh as the perfect stage to do just that. The only problem? Their path to that opportunity remains clouded. Until Aaron Rodgers finally decides his future, the Steelers’ quarterback plans remain firmly in limbo.

Last week on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers explained the same as he revealed a conversation with Steelers GM Omar Khan.

“I’ve talked to Mike [McCarthy]. I’ve talked to Omar. There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me,” Rodgers said. “There’s no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent, and I’m enjoying my time with my wife and this part of the offseason. I think there are conversations to be had down the line, but right now, there haven’t been any progressive conversations.”

Visibly in offseason mode, it is clear that Rodgers appears in no rush to decide what comes next.

In 2025, Rodgers delivered a respectable season with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Even so, he is already 42 years old and was the oldest starting quarterback when last season began. Because of that reality, the Black and Gold may still explore younger options regardless of Rodgers’ choice.

However, there is optimism inside the building that Rodgers will be their QB1.

“I would think that (the Steelers) want (Rodgers) to return. They’ve been open about wanting him to return,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter said this week. “Everybody on the team, the players, has wanted him back… They’re hopeful and optimistic that he will come back.”

If that optimism proves correct, the entire picture could shift quickly for the Black and Gold. But for that to happen, they must continue to wait.

Insider reveals new timeline for Aaron Rodgers’ return

On Thursday’s episode of Good Morning Football, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared that the Steelers can get Aaron Rodgers’ decision before the 2026 NFL Draft.

“My understanding was Aaron Rodgers had planned to inform these Steelers of his decision at some point before the draft with plenty of time,” Rapoport said. “I would say likely end of this month.”

However, the delay still complicates things for the Black and Gold as they try to shape the roster. Free agency decisions and draft strategy both depend on what Rodgers eventually decides.

If Rodgers chooses retirement, the franchise would ideally want that information sooner rather than later so it can explore other options.

Recent comments from ESPN insider Adam Schefter suggest Pittsburgh is comfortable entering the season with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard under center. Still, many believe that stance should be viewed cautiously. The longer Rodgers waits, the fewer reliable options remain in free agency.

At the same time, the organization still has to think about the long-term future at quarterback. Still, the wait continues for Rodgers’ final decision. Until that moment arrives, the Black and Gold and the loyal fans of Steel City will simply have to wait and see whether Rodgers becomes part of the plan or walks away from the game.