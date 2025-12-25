brand-logo
Aaron Rodgers Confirms 5-Figure Decision for Steelers Locker Room Before Christmas

Dec 24, 2025

Aaron Rodgers Confirms 5-Figure Decision for Steelers Locker Room Before Christmas

Dec 24, 2025 | 7:06 PM EST

Christmas came early inside the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is clearly in the holiday spirit and has made a five-figure move that turned plenty of heads ahead of the festive break.

“Aaron Rodgers’ gifts to his Steelers o-linemen: Can-Am off-roader side-by-sides,” Steelers reporter Chris Adamski wrote on X.

According to Adamski, Aaron Rodgers gifted his offensive linemen these off-roader side-by-side vehicles, a present that firmly sits in the five-figure range. The off-road machines come in five models: Commander, Maverick Sport, Maverick Trail, Maverick X3, and Maverick R. Prices for these models start at $14,999 and range up to $39,499.

It’s another example of a quarterback rewarding his field warriors this festive season.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned. 

