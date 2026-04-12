Aaron Rodgers Could Join Steelers In a Matter of Days As Mike McCarthy Gives Verdict on Will Howard, Opines Steelers Insider

Aaron Rodgers finished the 2025 season with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, and a 94.8 passer rating, which was quite an impressive production for a 42-year-old quarterback. The bigger question now is whether he’ll be in Pittsburgh in 2026 and put up similar numbers. That uncertainty has been one of the main talking points across the league as Rodgers is still deciding whether to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers or step away from the game entirely. Amid all the speculation, beat writer Mark Kaboly has helped shed some light on where things may be heading.

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“This is my new prediction; it’s not any insider knowledge,” said Mark Kaboly on 93.7 The Fan on Friday. “They have their first on-field practice on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before the draft. I think he will be there. Which are April 20th, 21st, and 22nd. So three weeks.”

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According to Kaboly, Rodgers will be seen in Black and Gold just before the draft. It lines up perfectly with what the Steelers owner, Art Rooney II, had said. He has given the QB a deadline until the draft to make a final decision.

While it is up to the players whether they will participate in the voluntary camp, it can help the coaches to determine the skill level of each player. It is similar to a meet and greet, where the coaches hand out the tactics for the upcoming season. With this season being head coach Mike McCarthy’s first, it could prove to be a crucial minicamp for the franchise. After all, for the last 19 years, they have played under one system. But in the upcoming season, it will change.

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As for Rodgers, last year, the New York Jets released him in March and the Steelers signed him in early June to a one-year contract. But this year, the Steelers have given him a two-month early deadline. Compared to last time, the franchise is not willing to wait that long, especially since if Rodgers does not return, they will then pick a quarterback in the draft to replace him.

However, Kaboly believes the four-time NFL MVP will return.

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“Well, nothing gives me faith, 100 percent faith that he’ll be there,” said Mark Kaboly. “The only thing that I have about 100 percent faith in is both sides know that they’re coming. It’s just a matter of when.”

But Rodgers explicitly stated that former HC Mike Tomlin was the reason why he signed with the Steelers. He said that Tomlin has always been a “big attraction” for him.

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“I think it starts with Mike Tomlin. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time,” Rodgers said.

The two met at Super Bowl XLV, when Rodgers picked up the victory. However, Tomlin stepped down as HC following the 30-6 loss against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round game, slimming the chances of the veteran quarterback’s return.

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But then, McCarthy has also coached Rodgers for more than a decade at the Green Bay Packers. The two won Super Bowl XLV together. So, they share quite a history together. He is familiar with McCarthy’s coaching style and may prove to be a valuable asset for the offense since the new HC will be the play-caller.

Even if Aaron Rodgers does not return, McCarthy also has a young quarterback in Will Howard, whom he trusts a lot.

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Mike McCarthy has nothing but praise for Will Howard

Aaron Rodgers’ return may be a hot topic for discussion, but head coach Mike McCarthy is not letting it cloud his judgment of second-year quarterback Will Howard. He strongly supported the young quarterback during his introductory press conference and doubled down on it during the NFL’s annual league meeting.

“If I were drafting players that year, he wouldn’t be around in the fifth or sixth round. I valued him higher than that,” McCarthy said. “I think he’s a real prospect as a starting quarterback.”

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The Ohio State alum recorded 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes with a 73% pass completion rate. He also added 226 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns in 105 attempts, highlighting his dual-threat abilities. He led Ohio State to the national championship and earned the national championship game offensive MVP. Unfortunately, despite all the achievements, he had to wait until the sixth round to see himself getting picked by the Steelers.

Having sung such high praises of him, it shows that McCarthy is pretty eager to coach Howard. So, the HC may not give it much thought to making him a starter in case Aaron Rodgers does not return.

Moreover, McCarthy is also keeping his options open for drafting a quarterback in the draft. Besides Howard, there is Mason Rudolph. To get a second backup, he would be using the draft. Even if Rodgers returns, the franchise still needs a long-term quarterback. While Howard may fulfill that role, they would still require someone to take the backup role. As the draft gets nearer, everything will become clearer.