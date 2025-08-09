Aaron Rodgers Forces Mike Tomlin to Change Plans After Steelers QB’s Controversial Reaction to QB Decision

So much for easing into it. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t even taken a preseason snap for the Steelers, and already he’s bending the system to his will, or rather, the system is bending for him. Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith? They’re not hiding it. They trust Rodgers to attack the middle of the field in ways they simply never dared with their recent quarterbacks. You know, the usual suspects. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields (in 2024), Skylar Thompson, Mason Rudolph, and Logan Woodside. All varying shades of “meh” in terms of commanding the full playbook.

But Rodgers? Different universe. “That the Steelers are more willing to let Rodgers throw to the middle of the field mostly speaks to the confidence Tomlin and Arthur Smith have in the four-time MVP compared to that of their recent quarterbacks,” one insider noted. And yeah, that tracks.

Historically, Tomlin favors a balance of pass and rush game, with more focus on rushing the pigskin. Last year, they were 11th in the league with 2166 rushing yards while recording a poor 26th rank in passing yards (3607 yards). But with A-Rod at center now, he is getting more open to passing the ball in the midfield. So, that’s one of the biggest changes in the strategy.

July 27, 2025: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the 2025 Steelers Training Camp in Latrobe, PA at Saint Vincent College.

Because this isn’t about tweaking a few play calls. It’s about turning loose a quarterback who still holds the best interception rate (1.4), the top passer rating (102.6), and the most efficient adjusted yards per attempt in NFL history. That’s not hyperbole. That’s math.

We saw this even in the 2024 season of the NY Jets. Even with a poor offense, he managed 368 of 584 passes (63% pass completion) in 3,897 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But yes, he is not what he used to be.

No one’s saying this is 2011 Rodgers. But even at 41, he’s giving the Steelers something they haven’t had in years. Belief that the QB can dictate. Not just survive. And when a guy like Tomlin, notoriously loyal to his system, steady-handed, not one to chase ghosts, starts altering the plan? Yeah, that’s not just trust. That’s Rodgers changing the temperature of the whole room.

Aaron Rodgers side-eyes Mike Tomlin’s plan

The 41-year-old quarterback, entering what could be his final NFL season, won’t play in the Steelers’ preseason opener. That’s the call from Tomlin, who’s keeping his veterans, Rodgers included, off the field while the bottom of the roster gets sorted. A logical move. Safe, even.

But Rodgers’ response? Let’s just say he didn’t exactly toe the party line. “If (Tomlin) wants me to play, I’ll play. If not, then I won’t,” Rodgers said on 93.7 The Fan. “Preseason football is not necessarily real football, because defenses don’t really do a lot.” Not real football. That’s the headline, and it’s hard to argue with him.

Rodgers pointed out what most veterans already know but rarely say out loud. Preseason reps don’t mimic real game conditions. He played an exhibition game in 2023 before his Jets debut, a blink-and-miss return that ended in disaster. Four snaps, one torn Achilles in the season opener in 2023. That was supposed to be the cautionary tale. Instead, here he is, again.

Before that? You’d have to scroll all the way back to 2018 to find Rodgers taking a snap in a game that didn’t count. That was McCarthy-era Packers, back when he still wore green and gold like a second skin. Now, he’s older than some offensive coordinators and still choosing violence.

Defenses aren’t disguising coverages, coordinators aren’t tipping full hands, and nobody’s game-planning for real. It’s vanilla on vanilla, and for someone with Rodgers’ resume, it feels more like a rehearsal than a performance. That doesn’t mean he’s rebelling. He’s just unmoved. And really, can you blame him? Rodgers didn’t sign a one-year deal with Pittsburgh to prove he can complete an 8-yard out route in August. He’s here for one last run, one last shot at relevance, and maybe, just maybe, one last shot at a ring.