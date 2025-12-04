Aaron Rodgers’ Former Teammate Receives Bad News Over Steelers’ Adam Thielen Announcement

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers lured a familiar face to the Pittsburgh Steelers this fall. That guy from Green Bay confirmed in November that Rodgers got him here, pointing right at the quarterback. Their bond fueled hopes for the same spark in Steel City, but one waiver claim is crushing those dreams now.

“The move to claim WR Adam Thielen and sign him to the 53-man roster only reinforces what had become apparent — the Steelers are in no hurry to elevate or sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad,” per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

Having bounced between three teams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been a journeyman this year. He got some snaps with the San Francisco 49ers, four catches for 40 yards in five games, before a calf injury cut him loose. Otherwise, no real luck stuck.

Adam Thielen, on the other hand, was just claimed by Tomlin & co after being waived by the Vikings, and finds his place on Pittsburgh’s active roster. His landing on the active roster makes total sense. He has 12 years of NFL experience, two Pro Bowls, and consistent production since getting drafted in 2014. He’s had three seasons topping 1,000 receiving yards, proving he’s a reliable chain-mover every year.

Whereas MVS, sure, has two Super Bowl rings, but after 8 years, he’s been mostly average, never cracking 700 receiving yards in a season. The Steelers’ crowded depth chart only keeps him glued to the practice squad.

The WR room features 2x Pro-Bowler DK Metcalf, who’s carrying the load as the main starter. He’s got 45 receptions for 605 yards over 12 games this season.​ Then Calvin Austin III steps up after him, with 26 receptions for 278 yards in 10 games. Further, Roman Wilson backs him up with just 12 receptions for 166 yards in 12 games.

Beyond that, Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller are slotted as back-ups, and now newly added Thielen also joins them on the active roster. But even with all this talent and competition crammed into the WR room, the group still isn’t clicking.

Quarterback Rodgers called it out after that ugly 26-7 loss to the Bills. But the Steelers still won’t bump up MVS from the practice squad, despite his old chemistry with Rodgers.

The WR’s arrival was largely intertwined with his relationship with Rodgers. MVS cited their reunion as a key factor in his decision to sign with Pittsburgh. A-Rod even said, “I love MVS,” when he first arrived. But now, with Thielen joining the fold, MVS faces an even steeper climb.

Adam Thielen’s new chapter

Interestingly, Rodgers and Thielen haven’t just shared the field as teammates in the NFL before, but their friendship also dates back to pro golf events. Both of them are riding their last season by leaning on head coach Mike Tomlin to make it worth it.

“Since this past Spring, I knew this was going to be my last season playing in the National Football League,” Thielen wrote in his official statement. “Given that, the Vikings allowed me the opportunity to go compete elsewhere for the last few weeks of my career.”

The Steelers claimed Thielen off waivers after his release request. They took on his remaining contract from a one-year Vikings deal. Thielen’s departure from Minnesota wasn’t about victories but about opportunity.

“It’s about Adam wanting to compete, wanting to play. This is his last season…I just know him as a competitor, he wants to compete, he wants to play, he wants to prove, he’s always been about proving people, proving to himself,” his wife, Caitlin Thielen, wrote on social media.

With Thielen joining the Steelers, he steps into a team that’s competitive but struggling. The Steelers currently hold a 6-6 record and sit second in the AFC North. It’s a more promising situation than his former 4-8 Vikings.