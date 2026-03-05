Aaron Rodgers’ 4-Word Message Confirms Why He Hasn’t Re-Signed With Steelers Amid Retirement Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers recently addressed the situation surrounding his future in Pittsburgh.

The veteran quarterback spoke about it during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Steelers continue to wait for clarity as free agency approaches.

Aaron Rodgers has finally explained the delay in his return to Pittsburgh, and the reason comes down to four simple words. The veteran quarterback recently addressed the situation during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, offering some insight into where things currently stand with the Steelers.

“It’s some of the guys that had the greatest impact on my career,” Rodgers said. “That would be a draw if I decided we go down that path, but again, it takes two to tango. We’ll see what happens when we get into free agency.”

That ‘two to tango’ comment is a clear signal from Rodgers. While he’s intrigued by a reunion in Pittsburgh, he’s putting the onus squarely on the front office to make the first move with a compelling offer.

In fact, insider Andrew Fillipponi reported, “Our Steelers insider @jhathhorn believes the holdup between Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers is money-related. That Rodgers could want a raise after last season.” That adds another layer to this waiting game.

That adds another layer to this waiting game, especially when considering the money involved. Rodgers played last season on a one-year deal worth $13.65M, and if Fillipponi is right, he may be looking for a pay bump that the Steelers haven’t yet offered.

Fillipponi also added, “I would NOT give him more $$$.”

Right now, neither party has even discussed a new deal, which explains the pause.

“There’s no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent. I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason,” Rodgers said during The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “I think there are conversations to be had down the line, but right now, there haven’t been any progressive conversations.”

However, Rodgers added that he’s “interested in what the conversations will be.”

Then, there is still the bigger question of retirement. At 42, Aaron Rodgers could decide to walk away after a tough year in Pittsburgh that ended with a disappointing playoff showing at Acrisure Stadium. Still, as per EssentiallySports’ Luke Hubbard, Rodgers may want one more run with new head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I think he’s going to want to run it back one more time with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy,” he wrote while predicting Rodgers’ future. “The Steelers do need to figure out their long-term plan at quarterback, because this will probably be his final ride.”

But one thing is clear: the Steelers still expect him to return.

The Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers

Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ general manager, Omar Khan, spoke publicly and showed a strong interest in bringing Aaron Rodgers back to the Steel City. At the same time, he hinted that this situation will not drag out like last year, when Rodgers signed just before mandatory minicamp. This time, the Black and Gold appear to want clarity much sooner.

Meanwhile, NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered a hopeful update during Combine coverage. He pointed to steady communication between Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s leadership.

“He’s had positive discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers and his old friend Mike McCarthy. Surely an answer is coming before free agency,” Rapoport said.

Free agency begins on March 11, while the legal tampering window opens on March 9. Ideally, the Black and Gold would prefer Rodgers’ decision before those dates. If he commits early, Pittsburgh can attack the market with confidence and shift its focus to filling other roster needs.

In addition, an early signature would clear up the financial picture. Once the quarterback’s number locks in, the front office can manage the cap without guessing. More importantly, it would allow Mike McCarthy to shape the roster with a firm plan instead of preparing for multiple outcomes.