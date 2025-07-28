Aaron Rodgers Gets Concerning Update After Mike Tomlin Loses 2 Steelers to Injury

For a team that went all-in this offseason, the Steel City sure isn’t catching any breaks. Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers loaded up the roster with veteran firepower—Aaron Rodgers, Darius Slay, and Jalen Ramsey. Add that to franchise staples like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt (ka-ching!), and the black and gold faithful had every reason to believe this was their year. Even if not everyone was thrilled with the Rodgers experiment in the first place.

In fact, plenty across the league were already raising red flags before a single snap. Former Steeler and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark didn’t mince his words. “Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers is the worst-case scenario,” Clark said on live TV. “I think he’ll play good enough, & the team will be just good enough to miss out on a franchise guy next year! One of the greatest players of the era, & one of its greatest head coaches… just years too late.” It’s a harsh take, but one that Tomlin could have waved off, quipping ‘sticks and stones…’. But now, it’s not just skepticism he has to deal with—they’ve got injuries.

During training camp, left tackle Broderick Jones limped out with what Mike Tomlin called a “day-to-day” soft-tissue injury. He barely made it through drills before getting his right hip and groin area wrapped up by the medical staff. And what’s worse? Just a day earlier, Jones had already been seen stretching out his hamstring on the sideline. It’s never a good sign when your young tackle is spending more time with trainers than in the huddle.

Not to mention, Jones hasn’t exactly been a rock. He was up and down throughout 2023 but played all 17 games. In 2024, he started 16 of 17 but was benched in Week 2 after racking up three penalties in six plays. One can argue he only got his job back because Troy Fautanu went down. Now, with Jones banged up again, Tomlin’s left scrambling.

Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh.

To make things worse, the injuries kept piling up. Wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig also suffered a soft-tissue injury, while fullback DJ Thomas-Jones was carted off with a bad foot/ankle injury. So yeah, the black and gold are officially on high alert. But that’s just the start.

Aaron Rodgers’ slow start concerns for Tomlin

To kick off training camp in the Steel City, all eyes were on Aaron Rodgers to bring calm, control, and clutch instincts to a Pittsburgh squad hungry for January wins. But instead of a seamless start, the veteran got a rude awakening. In his first full-speed team drill, Rodgers tossed a pick to linebacker Patrick Queen—who jumped a pass meant for DK Metcalf and took it the other way. It wasn’t just a turnover—it was a signal. As fans and coaches held their breath, Rodgers found out fast that he wasn’t in Green Bay (or the other green team) anymore.

Moreover, things didn’t improve from there. Just two practices later, ESPN reported that Rodgers lobbed another ill-advised throw toward Jonnu Smith—this time picked off by Jalen Ramsey. The chemistry just isn’t there yet, and the timing with his targets feels off. Even longtime observers at Latrobe have noticed a change: Rodgers’ passes are lacking that signature snap, and his grasp on the offense feels, well, off.

In fact, even the red zone isn’t safe. During the squad’s trademark “Seven Shots” drill, Rodgers couldn’t get into rhythm. After a busted play, Tomlin didn’t sugarcoat it—he barked “3-3,” a harsh tally from a coach who demands clean execution. Finally, on the last rep, Nick Herbig swatted away yet another pass in the end zone, closing the session on a downer.

But all of that could have just been rustiness from the 41-year-old who was a free agent through OTAs and minicamps. The second day brought more encouraging signs, with some vintage Rodgers flashes amid intense clashes between the offensive and defensive units. As Tomlin and the Steelers eye January, they’ll have to dig deep to find that vintage Rodgers.