Aaron Rodgers Gets Massive Boost as Steelers Strike Gold With Key Coach

James Campen came to Steel City on the back of a 20-season coaching career and brought a “teach and demand” blueprint adapted from head coach Mike McCarthy’s days with the Green Bay Packers. That, combined with Campen’s own playing experience as an NFL Center, brings something to the Pittsburgh Steelers that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be very excited about.

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“The offensive line coach, James Campen, is infinitely better than what they had,” NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said on The Daily Flock. “I think the coaching staff is better than what they have had. They have better targets, and the offense should be much better.”

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When Mike McCarthy took over the reins this offseason, instead of retaining Pat Meyer, he chose familiarity. Campen went to Green Bay in 2004 and witnessed the entirety of McCarthy’s head coaching tenure (2006 – 2018). During that time, McCarthy and Campen helped coach seven Pro Bowl O-linemen, and that’s the upside they now bring to Pittsburgh.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_514 Copyright: xAMGx

Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ O-line was quite effective last season, if not elite. The unit that ranked 21st in the preseason quickly shot up to No. 8 with a B Grade by the time the 2025 season ended. However, this rise couldn’t show up on the field in the best way. The Steelers O-line allowed 31 sacks – 29 of which landed on Aaron Rodgers – and lost 192 yards in the process. With the pocket they created, AR8 averaged 2.56 seconds per throw and handled a 21% pressure-to-sack ratio, per PFF. It is now on James Campen to help this unit improve even further.

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Barring LT Broderick Jones’ questionable status (neck), the Steelers have retained their core. Dylan Cook (LT), Spencer Anderson (LG), Zach Frazier (Center), Mason McCormick (RG), and Troy Fautanu (RT) lock up the front five. Behind them, first-round addition Max Iheanachor (T) and former Jaguars practice squad member Steven Jones are the fresh additions to the existing core.

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James Campen’s arrival lands at the exact moment Pittsburgh’s continuity pays off. Mike McCarthy already installed his offense in Pittsburgh this spring and built a familiar coaching staff around it. Campen knows it by heart from their 12 years together in Green Bay. It was there they helped Rodgers become an MVP-caliber player, and that blueprint is now back to help Rodgers in what could be his last NFL season.

Rodgers turns 43 this December. He doesn’t need a new system. He needs a pocket that holds for half a second longer, and a center who can make the same protection call every time. If Campen’s work delivers as Brian Baldinger believes, it would hand Rodgers the one thing that actually extends quarterback careers: trust in the five men in front of him.