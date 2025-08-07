Aaron Rodgers Gives Harsh Advice to WR as Offense With DK Metcalf Yet to Find Its Feet

“If you want assistance, I’m here, buddy.” When one of the greatest to ever play the game offers you his time, you don’t just listen; you soak up every word. Mike Tomlin didn’t just bring Aaron Rodgers to Steel City as a Super Bowl or bust gambit; he has a role in mentoring the younger players as well. Especially rookie QB Will Howard. So far, Howard has been relishing this opportunity to learn from the best. “Being with Aaron the last couple of days is surreal,” he said earlier last month.

A-Rod isn’t just mentoring Howard; it also extends to the WRs. Specifically, Roman Wilson. The third-round pick from last year’s draft hasn’t made the impact the Steeler Nation was hoping for. Sidelined for most of his rookie year, he even had issues with injuries that prevented him from making waves on the field. Obviously, he’s disappointed. “I think with everything I’ve said, there’s some urgency to it. You gotta get going. I’m ready for it,” he said ahead of the Steelers’ OTA.

However, his movements in camp have not been consistent. Nick Farabaugh posted on X, “Aaron Rodgers says Roman Wilson needs to get out of his own head and just play free: “I need to get Roman out of his own head a bit… He cares so much about whether it’s my approval or he’s doing it right. He’s just got to trust himself because he’s so damn talented.” On Sunday, the Super Bowl Champion threw the ball miles ahead of the receiver on a corner route, and it was a similar story last week.

It’s unclear whether it was Rodgers’ fault or if they just weren’t on the same page. However, it had him looking for Wilson later for a discussion. Here is a chance to play with one of the greats. Does the sophomore want to spend it frozen, feeling awestruck by Rodgers?

Football is an instinctual game. To be able to make the right choices, run the right routes, and make adjustments according to the defense’s movements, you have to be free of mind. Right now, Wilson is with the third string. However, with Calvin Austin‘s availability a question mark at the moment, as per reports from SteelersNow.com, he may be forced down the depth chart. Although he had his best performance on Tuesday, he will need to make it consistent. Especially with the Steelers’ offense struggling right now.

Aaron Rodgers is not connecting with DK Metcalf

The Steelers’ offense is having a difficult time getting in sync with each other. The DK Metcalf and Rodgers connection is not bearing fruit. The 2025 Steelers offense that was hyped up has not been delivering results. On Day 3, seven shots against the defense saw them lose on a 6-1 scorecard. There are just too many gaps within the offense, and Rodgers has also been struggling. The Steelers are having too many problems to count.

According to SteelerNation[dot]com’s Christopher Barbre, “there are a few bugs in the system — mainly a lack of deep shots and a whole lot of checkdowns. Yes, the same cautionary tale we’ve seen in the late chapters of Rodgers’ NFL career is once again creeping in.” Let’s be honest, 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is not in his prime. He had similar stats to Russell Wilson last year, and if his production mirrors what we saw during his time with the Jets, Steeler Nation has every reason to be concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“And the highly anticipated Rodgers-to-DK Metcalf connection? Not exactly lighting up the practice field. The chemistry just isn’t there yet, and the pecking order behind Metcalf is still a mystery.” Metcalf was brought in as the undisputed WR1; he will need to create a working synergy with Rodgers.

If the connection between Rodgers and Metcalf is not working, someone else will have to step up. Hence, the urgency from Rodgers to Wilson, who has shown glimpses of his talent, but hasn’t been consistent. As the Steelers haven’t yet decided on their WR2, who will have a crucial role in this struggling offense. Hopefully, when they do find a decisive WR2, they will be able to revitalize this team’s offense. Until then, fingers crossed.