Aaron Rodgers’ Importance Vanishes as Mike Tomlin Confirms Stance on Steelers QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been writing a chapter of consistency that spans decades – 21 straight seasons without a losing record to be exact. Long before Aaron Rodgers ever threw his first NFL pass, the Steelers were busy winning. Since 2004, no matter who lined up under center, whether it was a future Hall of Famer or a guy you’d mostly see warming the bench elsewhere, Pittsburgh just kept winning. This streak of non-losing seasons ties the Dallas Cowboys’ run in the ’60s and ’70s and is one of the longest in NFL history.

Even Bill Cowher’s old school grit, followed by Mike Tomlin’s steady hand since 2007, has crafted a culture where winning is almost expected, not an outlier. Yes, the Steelers are known for their toughness, their “Steel Curtain” defense, and for pulling wins in close games. It’s been a village effort, with over 450 players contributing along the way. Winning in Pittsburgh isn’t a one-player show – it never has been.

So, when The Rich Eisen Show’s Chris Brockman asked if Aaron Rodgers was the reason the Steelers would go over .500 this season, Eisen didn’t hesitate: “You know, I think it’s just the roster as a whole.” A blunt reminder that while Rodgers is the headline grabber, Pittsburgh’s foundation has been steady long before he walked in the door. His presence? Just another cog in a machine built to grind out wins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Eisen’s larger point came when his own son, Cooper, pressed him with the tougher one: “Which quarterback do you have more faith in this season, Aaron Rodgers or Bryce Young?” Eisen didn’t flinch: “Oh, I’ll go Aaron Rodgers. Come on now. What a disrespectful question that is.” He then unpacked it all—praising Bryce Young’s bounce-back second half (“His second half was extremely great last year”) and wondering aloud why the Panthers would move Adam Thielen (“Thielen had a good end of the year too”). Still, Eisen circled back to Rodgers, calling him “a first-ballot Hall of Famer who neck-up has, come on, I mean this is not even…” before finishing with a confident forecast: “I think Rodgers is going to have a very nice season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Well, of course! After all, Rodgers is a big name, fresh off a somewhat underwhelming stint with the Jets last season. But coming back to Rich’s reply to Brockman, this Steelers team has plenty of firepower beyond him. They’ve stocked up on talent all over the field. DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, Jalen Ramsey… And even promising youth like Derrick Harmon and Jack Sawyer. And don’t forget their depth at quarterback: Mason Rudolph, a known quantity, and Skylar Thompson, who’s been quietly stealing the spotlight recently.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 puts on his helmet during minicamp at their South Side facility. Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPhilipxG.xPavelyx 20250610_szo_pa4_0114

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The Steelers finished last year 10-7 and made it to the Wild Card. Now, despite the tough schedule ahead – ranked as the 10th hardest in the league – they’re still set with an over/under win total of 8.5. The experts aren’t pinning the season’s success on Rodgers alone. It’s the whole team doing the heavy lifting. The team’s historic knack for scraping through tough, one-possession games (6-4 last season) and winning at home and on the road is a testament to their overall strength, not just one quarterback’s magic.

To wrap it up, Rodgers may bring some flash, but the Steelers’ story is bigger than any single player. Rodgers just slipped into a role on a franchise that’s been doing just fine without needing him to be the savior. After all, the Steelers last went to the Super Bowl back in the 2010 season – more than a decade ago – and despite their consistency in avoiding losing seasons, the elusive Super Bowl berth has remained out of reach since then. So, unless Rodgers can lead them deep into the playoffs and break that drought, his presence is unlikely to redefine the Steelers’ identity or their winning legacy. But as the spotlight on Rodgers dims, Mike Tomlin’s praise for another QB shines bright.

Mike Tomlin raves about backup QB

After the Steelers’ 19-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, Skylar Thompson didn’t just play well; he impressed. Completing 11 of 13 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, Thompson looks like he’s more than just a placeholder. Everything you want from a backup quarterback, and more. Against that backdrop, Mason Rudolph’s recent struggles don’t just look like bad luck; they turn Thompson’s solid performance into a golden opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tomlin was unapologetically straightforward about Thompson’s preseason breakout: “He’s got playing experience. This guy started games in Miami. I think that experience shows — and we’re talking regular-season games.” Translation? Thompson isn’t some raw rookie. He’s a seasoned QB who knows the grind.

Tomlin’s confidence signals the Steelers don’t have a one-man-band mentality, especially at quarterback. The trust in Thompson shows a willingness to rely on homegrown, battle-tested players rather than just relying on one QB like Rodgers. If Thompson manages to secure more playing time, it throws a little shade on Rodgers’ spotlight, reinforcing that Rodgers is just another cog in the steady Steelers machine.