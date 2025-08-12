Aaron Rodgers Is Growing Tired Of Steelers Decision While Mike Tomlin Spares No Time For QB1

Aaron Rodgers isn’t happy. For two decades in the NFL, A-Rod has stared down blitzing linebackers, hostile road crowds, and the pressure of fourth-quarter comebacks. But with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of his biggest battles isn’t against an opponent in pads. Instead of new schemes, teammates, and offensive playbooks, the challenge for Rodgers is against the helmet on his head.

The 4x MVP has always valued familiarity. For years, he wore the Schutt Sports Air XP Q11 model, a helmet as much a part of his identity as his throwing motion. But this year, the NFL officially deemed the model noncompliant with its evolving safety standards. For Rodgers, that meant starting over. Rodgers was quick to voice his discomfort with the new gear at the minicamp. “I can’t stand the helmet. I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years, and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standard.” As we navigate the preseason and training camp now, that problem for Rodgers persists.

Rodgers tried other approved helmets since minicamp, settling on the Schutt Air XP Pro VTD II featuring a custom F7 Pro facemask. It’s a design that mirrors elements of his previous gear. Yet, even this new helmet doesn’t do anything for Rodgers. He aired his frustration in a recent presser with a touch of humor. “Looks like a damn spaceship out there. Gotta change it. The face mask doesn’t fit the helmet, because it’s an old face mask. Obviously, just like I’m old. We’re trying to find the right helmet right now.” This isn’t a vanity issue. At 41, Rodgers relies on total comfort in his gear to execute at peak level. Even a subtle change in vision, weight distribution, or facemask shape can alter a QB’s mechanics. The NFL’s intent for safety is unassailable, but for a vet ingrained in decades of muscle memory, compliance comes at a cost.

Rodgers isn’t the first to resist helmet changes. Tom Brady famously fought to keep his older model until it was outlawed. For the stars, their helmet is often like a second skin, a tool they trust to protect their most valuable asset: their head. Even Jeremy Erspamer, CEO of Certor Sports (creator of the NFL-sanctioned F7 helmets), sympathized with A-Rod. “He’s worn that same helmet model basically his entire career. As he said, he’s never been hurt in it. I’m sure it feels like an old friend when he puts it on his head. I completely understand, from a player’s perspective, that potentially causing frustration.” For Aaron Rodgers, it means more helmet trials are in store before his gridiron debut in black and gold. That’s one more adjustment he now has to make on top of syncing with a new team and a new offense.

While Rodgers adjusts to the alien feel of his new protective gear, another adjustment is taking place that has nothing to do with equipment. This one comes from HC Mike Tomlin’s sideline, and it’s about how much, or how little, Rodgers will get to play before Week 1.

Mike Tomlin’s decision for Aaron Rodgers’ 2025 preseason

Mike Tomlin has never been one to blindly follow NFL traditions. But when it comes to playing Aaron Rodgers in preseason, he’s breaking from the norm entirely. His current stance? As the coach noted before the recent matchup against the Jaguars, Rodgers might take just a single preseason snap in 2025. A host of veterans sat out the preseason opener along with Rodgers to ensure their safety, and Tomlin seems determined to keep it that way for as long as he possibly can.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA, USA Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during minicamp at their South Side facility. Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPhilipxG.xPavelyx 20250610_szo_pa4_0121

“You might be looking at one in 2025,” Coach Tomlin noted. He further backed it up with A-Rod’s veteran experience and added, “Hey, this guy has been doing this for 21 years. His cumulative snap total and what’s required for him to be ready is different than others.” Still, even with two decades of experience, Rodgers certainly needs some field time against proper opponents to get back to his peak game shape. But for Tomlin, it’s a calculated decision and a risk he’s not willing to take. Sitting Rodgers minimizes injury risk and keeps him fresh for September and beyond. This decision has also handed valuable in-game reps to Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, who haven’t disappointed in their victory against the Jags.

The decision to limit preseason snaps for QB1 is one that’s mirrored across the league. Remembering Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury with the Jets, it seems like the smartest asset management. When Rodgers finally takes the field under the lights at Acrisure Stadium, all of those adjustments: the alien helmet, the missing preseason snaps, will either fade into the background or define the opening chapter of his Steelers legacy. For now, we wait for the “one” snap that coach Tomlin has hinted at for the preseason.