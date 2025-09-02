Aaron Rodgers Is Hiding True Feelings as Mike Tomlin Addresses Justin Fields’ Steelers Exit

Tom Brady said it best about Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future: “We all have to evolve and grow. Sometimes, when you go through tough times like he did with the Jets, you get revitalized by joining another organization like the Steelers. That could allow Aaron to achieve what he hopes for, to say goodbye on the highest possible note.” Rodgers, a four-time MVP and football legend, showed up in Pittsburgh to rewrite a career chapter many thought was done before it even started.

Now, Rodgers is set to make his Steelers debut after being tossed aside by the Jets in what felt like a cold exit. While Justin Fields was stuck in Pittsburgh last season, fighting for snaps behind a shifting depth chart. The NFL schedule has flipped it all on its head – Rodgers in black and gold, Fields in green and white, and Week 1 gives them a stage against their old homes. That’s about as awkward as it gets.

Mike Tomlin knows all too well the weight Rodgers carries when he faces the Jets. But Tomlin plays it cool, like the guy who’s seen it all and isn’t about to let emotions cloud the game plan. When asked about Rodgers’ mindset facing his former team, Tomlin said, “He’s just been doing it so long.” He acted like A-Rod got some secret sauce for emotional detachment. “I’m sure he’s capable of compartmentalizing that.” Yet, dig a little deeper, and even Tomlin admits there’s a chance Rodgers feels the heat – just won’t say it out loud. “If it means anything to him more than a normal game, he probably wouldn’t tell you. And so we’re gonna go play football.”



The Jets didn’t just part ways with Rodgers – they practically shoved him out the door. Rodgers flew across the country at his own expense, expecting a serious sit-down. Instead, he got a 15-minute scripted meeting that, frankly, could’ve been a quick phone call. The Jets’ new head coach, Aaron Glenn, asked him point-blank. “So, do you want to play football?” Meaning: “We’re going in a different direction at quarterback,” Glenn said. Rodgers was stunned, not by the decision itself – he saw it coming – but by the disrespect in how it was handled.

A guy who’s been in the league 20 years asked for a face-to-face to talk shop and get some mutual respect – ended up feeling like a punchline. Aaron Rodgers even called it a “rogue” meeting, a missed chance by the Jets to tap into his experience. That kind of cold shoulder isn’t easy to shake off. So yes, Rodgers has every right to cloak his true feelings for Week 1. Maybe even save a surprise or two for the Jets. But the NFL isn’t about hanging on grudges; it’s about moving forward. And speaking of moving on, here’s what Tomlin had to say about Fields walking away from Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin speaks about Fields’ exit

Now to Justin Fields, who had a brief but eventful stint with Pittsburgh in 2024. Fields started six games early in the season, going 4-2, showing flashes of what made him a first-round pick. However, the veteran Russell Wilson reclaimed the starting job upon his calf injury recovery. The Steelers made the playoffs but lost in the wild-card round, and soon after, Fields and the franchise parted ways.

Mike Tomlin also addressed parting ways with Fields. That stung, too. “You know, it’s free agency. It was not only our decision, it was his decision, and so it was mutual. There’s a lot of moving parts in free agency,” Tomlin said. The NFL business isn’t always cut and dry, especially at quarterback. Both parties moved on – Fields signed a two-year deal with the Jets, finally earning the starting nod he sought.

Fields took the Steelers’ decision to move on in stride, even if it wasn’t exactly comfortable. “It was different for me and a space I wasn’t really comfortable,” Fields told The Athletic. “But Coach Tomlin made a decision he thought was best for the team. I’m never going to go against that. I just tried to change my perspective and get better in practice.” Despite the benching and eventual free agency, Fields showed no bitterness.

This quarterback carousel underscores the unpredictable nature of NFL careers. Aaron Rodgers, once rejected by the Jets, now leads their old rival, the Steelers. Fields, once limited and bench-warming in Pittsburgh, is now the Jets’ starter. They switch places and face off in Week 1, making it a fascinating showdown to see who comes out on top when past grudges meet present stakes.